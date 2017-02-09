Revitalization Rule Could Benefit Gila County

A group in southern Gila County has been working for years to get a regional aquatic center built to serve Globe, Miami and surrounding communities.

The group is working with Senator Frank Pratt, R-Dist. 8, to modify the revitalization district statutes, which allows cities, towns and tribes to create the districts. The modification would also allow counties to create a revitalization district.

The Gila County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 31 heard an overview of the proposed legislative modification by Globe City Manager Paul Jepson.

While Jepson kept his remarks focused on a regional aquatic center for Globe, the push could benefit projects in Payson and other areas.

He explained the committee determined that a revitalization district best fits the need when it comes to creating a reliable special taxing district.

Other special districts, such as community facilities districts and community park maintenance districts, have an initial tax rate cap. This is not the case with a revitalization district, according to Jepson.

The district requires the creation of dedicated boundaries, which can cross multiple government jurisdictions. Setting up the district would then require approval of 51 percent of the property owners within those boundaries and from the owners of 51 percent of the assessed value. No election would be needed to approve the creation of the district if enough verifiable signatures are collected.

A separate governing board for the district would be created and that board would then call for a vote for a tax assessment based on appraised property value.

The modifications sought to the revitalization district statutes would not only allow counties to participate, but would also alter the need to get both 51 percent of the property owners and the majority of owners of the net assessed value.

He was at the work session to request the supervisors support the proposal as part of the state’s County Supervisors Association.

Tommie Martin, supervisor for District One, pointed out historically it takes three sessions to get a bill through the Legislature.

“Time is against us with the need to get all the counties behind it,” she said.

District Three Supervisor Woody Cline asked Jepson the estimated operations cost for the proposed regional pool. Currently the committee estimates it would cost $418,000 for nine months.

Cline said he didn’t disagree with creating a revitalization district, but wanted more details.

He also asked about repairing the existing pools in Globe and Miami. Jepson said he could not speak for the costs regarding the Miami pool, except that the town manager said they did not have the means to fix it. Regarding the Globe pool, Jepson said because leakage problems it would require a total rebuild.

District Two Supervisor Tim Humphrey asked if the mines would be involved in the project. Jepson said that was a matter to be decided in the future.

