Dick Wick Hall In Rim Country

Dick Wick Hall returned to the Rim Country in the 1920s and visited the Ellison family at their ranch. He was at the height of his career as a humorist, writing articles for The Saturday Evening Post and publishing a little newspaper in his hometown called The Salome Sun. This visit was with the hope of finding some new “tall tales” to write about. And he did.

DeForest Hall was born and raised on an Iowa farm, and with an interest in animals, birds and plants he attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha. However after graduation his interests turned to journalism and while earning his living working on the Burlington Railroad he gathered stories of interest, embellishing them as he wrote. He came to Arizona near the end of the 19th century and lived awhile on the Hopi Reservation, then settled in Pleasant Valley, where he befriended the Ellisons.

However, in 1900 he followed his brother to Phoenix, and the next year they moved together to Wickenburg. He never liked his given name and had called himself “Dick” from childhood. Now he had his name legally changed to include a middle name, Dick Wickenburg Hall. The middle name soon was shortened to “Wick.”

For a while he struck it rich owning a gold mine in the Harcuvar Mountains and with a new partner he moved closer to his mine, claiming 1,500 acres of land where he learned the Santa Fe Railroad was going to come through. There he staked out a town he named “Salome — Where She Danced” — in honor of his partner’s wife, Salome. Eventually he developed the post office, a restaurant and store, and when a road came through (later it would be U.S. 60) he established the Laughing Gas Service Station. His little Salome Sun newspaper was mimeographed and handed out to customers. The rest of the story is history and he became known far and wide for his humorous stories and the characters he created for them.

Lena Ellison, daughter of Jesse Ellison, said that his visit was because “he was looking for big adventures.”

Lena told later that he killed a very large rattlesnake. To embellish his story she said he “attached enough rattles on to the dead snake to make its rattles about half a yard long. He then took a picture of the snake. This was good proof that he had made a very remarkable killing, which he could take back and show his friends.” When he wrote the episode it featured a rattler named “The Reptyle Kid,” complete with sketches of the elongated rattles.

When Hall returned from the Rim Country after his “big adventure” he reported the following to a Phoenix newspaper. He was hunting near the Ellison ranch and “stirred up a gigantic bear, which he shot in a spot not vital. The bear charged, Hall tried to climb a hill. As he stumbled over a rock Miss Ellison, who had been watching the race, shot at the critical time and saved Hall’s life.”

However, Lena Ellison’s re-telling of this event gave a quite different account. She said that after the incident with the rattlesnake he wanted to gather evidence for a “big hunter” story.

“He did not have the good fortune to be able to kill a bear, so he took the head of a large one that I had killed and shot a hole through it. Then he took it home to show everyone what a big bear he had shot.”

If Dick Wick Hall had stayed a little longer at the Ellison ranch he would have had a “whopper” to write about. Lena’s sister was Duette and she had married Arizona’s first governor, Hunt, to become the first lady of the new state. But she was also a cowgirl and a huntress. She had been visiting the family ranch and her father, Colonel Ellison, was accompanying her back to Globe. With them was Ellison’s pack of 28 hunting dogs.

The dogs took off on the trail of a bobcat, but neither Duette nor her father had a gun at the time. The dogs treed the bobcat and Duette, without hesitation, dismounted, found a wooden branch for a club, and climbed up the tree. The vicious cat hissed and struck out with its claws, but Duette’s swing was sure and she knocked the cat out of the tree. The dogs quickly brought about its demise, and father and daughter skinned it for a trophy that later adorned the governor’s home in Phoenix.

