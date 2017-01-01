A White Christmas In Rim Country Is A Beautiful Sight

We had a white Christmas! Tonto Village looked like a picture postcard. The ponderosa pine trees were all dressed up in their winter whites and the cabins could have been featured on a greeting card.

The total amount of snow varied, anywhere from 4 to 6 inches in some locations. The temperatures were very low, in the teens, and they continue to stay low, so the snow has been sticking around. According to the weather reports, the temperatures are going to go up about 15 degrees, so the snow will be gone. There were not too many visitors in the Village who would normally be attracted to the snow, but it was Christmas, they will be back when the next good amount of snow again comes to the Village.

A special thank you to our Gila County maintenance crew for a great

job in clearing the streets in the Village. They were right on top of it with their plows — and this was on Christmas Day! Thank you from the residents of Tonto Village. One reminder ... there are still a few residents who are parking on the streets during a snowstorm. An ordinance is posted as you enter the Village, that there should be no parking on the streets from November to April in order to allow the snowplows to do their job and clear the streets. Please observe this ordinance.

New resident

Chuck and Aimee Olinger are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Callie Reagan Olinger on Nov. 7, 2016. Callie weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Welcome Callie, and congratulations to Chuck and Aimee.

Birthdays, etc.

In the second week of January, Tonto Village I resident, Steven Kamp will add another candle to his birthday cake on Jan. 10.

On Jan. 11, Laura Bierwirth of Colcord Estates and Payson will celebrate her birthday. Since her day falls on a Wednesday, the Domino Divas will help her celebrate her big day with her favorite dessert.

On Jan. 16, Garah Monic of Star Valley will be adding another candle to her birthday cake. Garah is the clerk of the Hellsgate Fire Board and she can be seen almost every day at Walmart.

Happy birthday to each of you, and remember, another birthday is another year of memories.

Then on Jan. 12, another Domino Diva, Dara Sutton and her husband Phon will be celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary. May you know more years of joy and love.

Hellsgate Fire Department

The Hellsgate Fire Board will hold its monthly meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the fire station in Star Valley. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The fire board meetings are always held on the second Wednesday of each month. If there is a change, Angie Lecher, business manager, will email members of the change.

Here comes 2017

New Year’s Eve is on Saturday and I would guess that there will be many parties to help bring in the new year. So you most likely need a good recipe for an appetizer or munchie.

The “Fireflies Can Cook” cookbook has a munchie called “TRASH” and the recipe was submitted by former Domino Diva and Christopher Creek resident, Penny Wells.

Penny moved last year to South Carolina to be closer to her family — our loss! Penny is a great cook.

TRASH

1 box Cheezit

3 packages Pepperidge Farm fish pretzels

1 package oyster crackers

1/2 cup oil

2 packages Hidden Valley buttermilk dressing mix

1/4 cup dill weed (or to your taste)

Optional: peanuts and Cheetos

Mix together, bake on shallow pan at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Double D Doings

Speaking of parties, the Double D will be having a New Year’s Eve party starting at about 8 p.m. with live music by Carl Anthony.

Naturally there will be plenty of noisemakers and snacks to munch on while you wait for the New Year 2017.

To my readers ...

May the new year find you happy and surrounded by the love of family and friends. Happy New Year!