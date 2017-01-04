Business Students Inspired By Leadership Conference

In the spirit of educating the future generation in business, the local Payson High School DECA chapter took four students to the Western Region Leadership Conference held in Seattle, Washington.

“The purpose of DECA is to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in the areas of marketing, finance, hospitality, and management in high schools and colleges around the globe,” said PHS DECA advisor Joe Parone. “The Western Region Conference is just one way that DECA accomplishes this goal.”

The conference is hosted in November of each year and invites all of the states from the Western Region to the location for that year.

This year the conference had over 2,000 attendees from the western states, including Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, California, Utah and others.

“The conference began with Keynote Speaker Calvin Wayman, an author and social media entrepreneur. He spoke to Western Region DECA about how he made his dreams a reality. Wayman shared the importance of mentoring under a successful individual and never giving up.

The two days of workshops that followed ranged from personal development to entrepreneurship to college learning labs. Students also had the opportunity to walk through the marketing fair. The marketing fair had over 30 booths run by businesses, colleges, and military representatives.

“Even Arizona State University had a booth to represent our state at the Washington conference,” said PHS DECA president Veronica Volk.

Other booths included Wells Fargo, Washington Business Week, University of Portland, USCutter, and the Seattle Sounders.

“Eat the Ball Bread Company was most definitely the most popular booth, because they went as far as to hand out football-shaped breads to each student!” said Volk.

The marketing fair was a huge success, which also provided students with information about colleges and careers. As the conference was coming to a close on the third day, speakers Karissa Bodnar and Michelle Jolly gave DECA Talks.

Michelle Jolly, a principal product manager at Amazon.com, gave advice to the students about making career decisions that reflect how you want to live your life; whether that be with the priorities of family, passion or money.

Closing speaker Karissa Bodnar, a DECA alumni, started her own company. She spoke about the importance of DECA and how it has given her the skills she needed to get where she is now.