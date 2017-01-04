Enrollment Surged In 2016

Secretary of Health Sylvia M. Burwell this week announced 400,000 new consumers have signed up for the federal health insurance Marketplace in the 39 states that use the Marketplace for 2017.

“Last week was a milestone for open enrollment,” she told reporters from around the country.

Burwell said 400,000 more people purchased health insurance between this year and last year. Last year, 6 million people purchased health insurance from the Marketplace.

Arizona is one of 39 states participating in the Marketplace, the federally-run open market for consumers to shop and pay for health insurance. The other states have their own health insurance market.

Arizona decided to use the federal system rather than create its own insurance marketplace.

The numbers for Arizona are not as high as for other states, however, but still substantial. More than 100,000 Arizona residents have signed up for health insurance through the Marketplace. A much larger number received added coverage through the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System — perhaps as many as 500,000.

In Gila County, in 2015, 1,338 people purchased health insurance through the Marketplace, mostly people working full time making above a poverty level wage who can’t get insurance through their workplace.

In Navajo County, 1,963 people obtained insurance through the exchange.

In Apache County, 453 got their coverage through the exchange.

Burwell said these numbers mean the Marketplace is strong, despite a sharp rise in premiums this year for people who didn’t qualify for subsidies based on income.

“Doomsday predictions were wrong,” she said.

President-elect Trump vowed to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which led to speculation that this year few people would sign up for coverage.

“Some people asked if consumers would still sign up,” said Burwell. “Today we have our answer.”

She said call centers have logged thousands of calls from people wondering if they will still have health insurance in 2017.

“The Affordable Care Act is the law of the land,” said Burwell.

She also said insurance plans purchased before the end of the open enrollment period will be honored through 2017.

“The American people don’t want to go backwards,” said Burwell. “These are patients going through cancer treatment and needing mental health support.”

According to the Affordable Care Act, every citizen must have health insurance. To accomplish that, the ACA did two things — expanded Medicaid (AHCCCS in Arizona) and barred insurance plans from refusing people based on pre-existing conditions. The act also let students stay on their parents plans through the age of 26 and required plans to cover preventive care and contraceptive care.

The challenge to the ACA has come from the fact that a disproportionate number of sick people with pre-existing conditions signed up for insurance. Younger, healthier people avoided getting insurance, figuring it was cheaper to pay the fine. Insurance plans hope that the surge in enrollment this year won’t continue that trend, with more people qualifying for federal subsidies for monthly premiums and deductibles.

If people fall below a certain income, they can qualify for tax credits from the government to help pay for medical insurance.

In Gila, Navajo and Apache counties, the majority of people who purchased health insurance through the Marketplace in 2015 received subsidies or tax credits.

This brought their premiums down substantially.

In Arizona, 74 percent of those qualifying for tax credits paid 63 percent less than the actual premium amount in 2016.

The numbers show that around the country, those younger than 35 outnumber older people. Only 36 percent of Marketplace consumers are over 35. With this change, prices on the Marketplace could be stabilizing.

Affordable Care Act Demographics

36 percent under 35

28 percent 18 to 34

46 percent male

54 percent female

83 percent subsidized

12 percent black

15 percent Latino

63 percent white

18 percent rural

Affordable Care Act Subsidies

Gila County

1,154 with subsidies

184 with no subsidies

Navajo County

1,798 with subsidies

165 no subsidies

Apache County

420 with subsidies

33 without subsidies

Affordable Care Act Marketplace Premiums

203,066 bought Marketplace plan

74 percent qualified for assistance

$324 per month: cost before subsidy

$204 per month: average subsidy

63 percent: average subsidy coverage

$120 per month: average cost after subsidy

2016 Re-enrollee Information

27 percent re-enrolled in same plan

73 percent chose a new plan