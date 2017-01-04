How Many Will Die?

So, now we’ll see.

Republicans fought desperately against the Affordable Care Act from the start, in the knowledge that the longer it lasted the more surely it would create a political constituency in the form of 20 million Americans with healthcare.

The Republican-controlled Congress voted more than 50 times to repeal it, without ever offering a single suggestion as to how to improve it.

So now they have won the Senate and the House and the Presidency. They can repeal it promptly, but will they?

Consider the stakes just in Arizona.

Some 600,000 residents now have coverage as a result of the Affordable Care Act — the bulk of them through the federally-funded expansion of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS).



Taking health insurance away from those Americans will increase their chance of death by a shocking 25 percent, according to repeated studies. One Institute of Medicine study estimated that providing medical insurance to 20 million people would avert about 9,000 premature deaths annually.

But there’s more.

The money pouring into the state to provide that coverage boosts the state’s economy by about $3 billion. The repeal of the Affordable Care Act could cost the state budget somewhere between $600 million and $1 billion — depending on whether the state would have to pick up the cost of AHCCCS patients.

President-Elect Donald Trump has said he wants to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act — but hasn’t indicated what he means by “replace.”

Rim Country’s representatives in the state legislature — Sen. Sylvia Allen and House members Brenda Barton and Bob Thorpe — all say they want to repeal the Affordable Care Act immediately and shrink AHCCCS as much as possible. That’s either foolish or heartless, considering they represent rural counties that rely heavily on AHCCCS and have a high percentage of uninsured residents.

If they get their way, it will cost lives and money.

Would they really do that?

Looks like we’ll have to wait and see.