Obamacare: Repeal Could Create Economic, Budget Crisis

If President-elect Donald Trump follows through on a vow to repeal the Affordable Care Act, it could strip away insurance for 600,000 Arizonans, take $3 billion out of the state’s economy and blow a $600 million hole in the state budget, according to studies and statements released by health care advocacy groups.

Officials from the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) said that a repeal of the controversial effort to provide health care for some 20 million Americans could have a huge impact on the state, where 28 percent of residents rely on AHCCCS for their medical care. Nearly one-third of Gila County residents get their care through AHCCCS.

The Affordable Care Act provided federal funding to allow AHCCCS to expand coverage from women with children living in poverty to families making up to about 138 percent of a poverty-level wage. That’s about $33,000 for a family of four.

In addition, the act provided coverage for many other families, with subsidized premiums for people making up to nearly double a poverty-level wage.

President-elect Trump has vowed to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act, long a goal of Republicans in Congress. He hasn’t specified what he wants to put in place of the health care program. Critics of the program have suggested allowing insurance companies to operate across state lines or sharply limiting medical malpractice

lawsuits and awards might result in lower-cost premiums.

However, the recent estimates paint a bleak picture of the impact on Arizona of a simple repeal of the health care program. The state would find itself faced immediately with the choice between eliminating health care for more than 600,000 residents or finding a way to pick up some portion of the now-federally covered cost.

Among the impacts:

• 425,000 residents would lose AHCCCS coverage. Since the state’s voters approved a proposition requiring coverage of many of those working-poor residents, the state might have to pick up much of the cost.

• Currently about 1.9 million residents — about 28 percent of the population — gets health care coverage through AHCCCS. That’s even higher in Gila County, with one of the percentage of AHCCCS and medically uninsured residents in the state.

• It would cost the state $1 billion to provide coverage for most or all of those 425,000 residents if the repeal of the Affordable Care Act reduced the federal contribution to the same as the normal AHCCCS program. The federal government covers 100 percent of the cost for the expanded population — but about two-thirds of the cost for the core AHCCCS population.

A coalition of child welfare and health care groups have been pushing back against the proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act through a series of press conferences and reports.

For instance, foster parents would likely face major difficulties in getting care for the children abused or neglected by their parents who end up in the foster care system.

Children’s Action Alliance head Dana Wolfe Naimark in a press conference said one little-known provision of the act guarantees medical coverage for foster children up to the age of 26.

The number of children in foster care in Arizona has doubled in the past eight years to about 18,000, partly as a result of the reaction to news several years ago that Child Protective Services had been simply dismissing without investigating some 14,000 reports of abuse and neglect for lack of caseworkers.

“You all have heard talk about this from congressional leaders,” said Naimark, “but you need to know that repealing the Affordable Care Act means repealing affordable, secure coverage for children and families. It would be like promising we are going to tear down an old building and replace it with a shiny new tower, do the demolition and leave the ugly and dangerous rubble for two years or three years before any new construction gets started.”

Gov. Doug Ducey has issued an estimate that immediate repeal would leave 600,000 people without health insurance and said he favors repeal, but not until Congress enacts an adequate replacement.

Trump has softened his stance on the Affordable Care Act since the election, saying he would like to keep some elements of the plan — including a provision requiring insurance companies to cover people with pre-existing conditions. However, that provision without the subsidies or the fine on people who don’t get insurance included in the current law could dramatically increase the already rapidly rising premiums — since mostly people with pre-existing conditions would seek coverage while others would take their chances without coverage.

Other critics of the Affordable Care Act have suggested Congress could lower the cost of health care by allowing the sale of insurance across state lines or enacting medical malpractice reforms.

Both those proposals have their own set of critics.

Currently, each state can require whether to allow the sale of health insurance plans based in other states. But various studies suggest that states that have opened their markets have seen relatively little impact on the cost of insurance. The major insurance companies already operate in multiple states.

The Center for Insurance Policy and Research concluded that a federal mandate would trigger a “race to the bottom,” with insurance plans setting up in states with the fewest requirements and regulations and then offering cut-rate but shaky plans across state lines. Interstate sales would also allow insurance plans to cherry-pick customers, concluded the researchers. Moreover, states would effectively lose all ability to regulate or protect consumers from the practices of an insurance plan based in another state.

Another favored reform intended to reduce costs is regulation of medical malpractice lawsuits and awards.

An article in the Journal of Patient Safety estimated that between 210,000 and 410,000 Americans die every year as a result of medical mistake in hospitals.

And a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine estimated that 1 in 14 doctors face a medical malpractice lawsuit every year.

Critics of the medical malpractice system say the costs go far beyond the malpractice awards, since many doctors order unnecessary tests and procedures in large measure to reduce the odds they’ll get sued.

Some states have imposed limits on malpractice lawsuits, sometimes capping punitive damages, with relatively little impact on health care costs in that state. California and Texas have longstanding limits. In both cases the reforms have reduced litigation and stabilized medical malpractice rates paid by doctors, but haven’t had much impact on overall costs, physician supply or patient safety, according to several studies.

However, a deep, often-bitter political divide may force action in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act, no matter what the possible impacts.

The Harvard School of Public Health analyzed 27 different opinion polls on the subject and found a stark division of opinion.

Among Republican voters, 56 percent want the law repealed and 27 percent want it scaled back.

Among Democrats, 74 percent want Congress to maintain or expand the law.

Among Independents, 34 percent support repeal, 27 percent want to scale it back, 8 percent want to keep it as is and 26 percent want to expand it.