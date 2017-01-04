Plane Crashes North Of Washington Park

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning was recovering the bodies of several people after their plane crashed Monday night north of Washington Park.

The plane left a Scottsdale airport with four people on board on its way to Telluride, Colo., but when it never arrived, the Scottsdale Police Department contacted the GCSO around 10 p.m. Monday.

Investigators were able to get a location signal from one of the passengers cell phones near Washington Park. The GCSO, working with the Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter and the Air Force Civil Air Patrol, located the downed aircraft northwest of Washington Park.

Deputies located three bodies, but were still searching for the fourth body. The individuals identities have not been released.

On Tuesday morning, half a dozen Tonto Rim Search and Rescue volunteers were on scene helping the sheriff’s office recover the bodies.