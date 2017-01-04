Proposed Class Divides School Board

A vote to initiate and invest budget dollars in a class to teach Rim Country Middle School students about social enterprise split the Payson Unified School District Governing Board.

Shirley Dye voted against funding a class to teach the students how to identify a social issue in their community and then create a business to fund that cause.

Examples of social enterprise include the Time Out Shelter, Senior Center and Humane Society of Central Arizona’s thrift stores.

All proceeds from those stores cover the everyday expenses of the organizations so they can pay for staff, keep the lights on and buildings maintained.

These everyday expenses are virtually impossible for nonprofits to find donations or grants to cover. Most donors prefer to pay for identifiable programs, such as spaying and neutering feral dogs and cats or for major infrastructure investments such as a call center for Time Out.

Yet, these nonprofits must cover the day-to-day costs to do the good works they do.

RCMS Principal Jennifer White said she heard about the program at a conference.

“It’s an elective course,” said White. “It allows kids to dig deep into the community and school. They come up with a product. Then ... they hook them up with someone in their community ... they pair them up with mentors.”

Basically, the social enterprise course would teach students business skills any entrepreneur needs to create a successful business plan. Once the students have created the plan with the help of their mentor, they present their findings.

White said the organization that has created the curriculum usually runs the class for a full year, but because of the timing, she pitched the idea of trying out the course for a semester.

White said because of her proposal, the cost of the curriculum dropped in half to $2,500.

Dye said she felt this curriculum didn’t seem to be appropriate for a regular middle school class.

“My original review of this is that this would be something more appropriate for a club or to wait until high school,” she said.

Angie Prock disagreed.

“It’s a very valuable skill set to have — to think outside the box,” she said.

In his inaugural meeting sitting on the PUSD board, Shane Keith voted with Barbara Underwood, Shelia DeSchaaf and Prock to move forward with the curriculum.