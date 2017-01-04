Rain And Snow A Welcome Sight

The late fall and early winter precipitation is much needed in the Rim Country and we have received just that. Since Thanksgiving, most of the rain gauges in the community and the surrounding area have received over 5 inches of moisture either in rain or snow. Water is the lifeblood of the Southwest and Arizona will benefit from the much-needed precipitation. The popular Salt River Project slogan, “Arizona Grows Where Water Flows” is so true, and especially in the Rim Country.

The headwater sources of the Verde and Salt rivers originate along the Mogollon Rim from Flagstaff to the New Mexico border and the surrounding Payson area may be considered the epicenter of the watershed. It is critical that the ground has a high moisture content prior to any snow pack that will occur this winter, and the late fall rains have accomplished this.

The Payson area is unique in that much of the topography east of the Beeline eventually drains into Tonto Creek by numerous canyons that flow to Roosevelt Lake and the Salt River chain of reservoirs. Many of these canyons are dry most of the year, but rainfall can make them a torrential danger with flash flooding. An example of this would be Mayfield Canyon, which flows from the Diamond Rim through Star Valley and eventually joins Tonto Creek south of Hellsgate.

The year-round flowing streams of Tonto, Christopher, Horton, and Haigler will benefit during the summer months with much-needed winter moisture. Better water flow aids in healthier trout populations when the Tonto Fish Hatchery truck makes the weekly visits to the popular summer fishing destinations.

The East Verde River is a tributary of the major Verde River watershed, which fills the reservoirs of Horseshoe and Bartlett before being used by the metropolitan Phoenix area. The headwaters of the East Verde River originate above Washington Park at the base of the Mogollon Rim and flow southwest along the Houston Mesa. It joins the Verde River at the southwest tip of Polles Mesa after draining numerous small creeks and canyons along the way.

This watershed is greatly enhanced when the pumps are running from the Blue Ridge Reservoir. This lake on top of the Rim has also benefited from the recent rains, going from 25 percent capacity to over 60 percent in the last month. Hopefully a healthy snow pack on top of the Rim will raise the reservoir to 100 percent before the spring.

The pumps at Washington Park operate from mid-spring until the end of October, but because of the construction of the pipeline there will be some periods when the pumps need to be shut down. A consistent water flow enhanced by the pumps allows for trout stocking almost weekly throughout the spring and summer by the excellent work of the Tonto Fish Hatchery employees.

Many of the small tributaries that add to the flow of the East Verde are well-known landmarks with names like Weber, Dude, Bonita, Chase, Ellison, Cold Springs, and Pine Creek which all have a few miles of moving water. Then, there will be stretches of dry stream bed where the flow actually goes underground. A few of these creeks have a limited wild trout population for only the most adventuresome anglers. Some of these limited small streams could benefit from management which should include some wild trout stocking to enhance the existing population.

Whether it is water in the streams, cattlemen’s stock tanks, or replenishing existing ground water, all wildlife will be healthier which enhances reproduction and survival rate of the newborn in the life cycle.

The rainfall and snow might be a bit inconvenient for outdoor activities now, but the benefits for later in the year are huge to wildlife and those who enjoy angling, hunting, hiking and other outdoor hobbies. The Arizona Rim Country is a great place to live, so enjoy God’s creation.