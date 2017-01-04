Teaching Kids To Love The World, With An Eye For Details

During the summer when my grandsons come up from the Valley to visit, we often go “creeking.” This is what we call wading in Tonto Creek or the East Verde River looking for any critters we can find in the water. We take nets and buckets and kick the rocks and overhanging grass in the current just upstream from our nets and see what sweeps down and is captured. Owen who is 9, and Ayden who is 6 have been doing this with me since they each were about 4 years old.

When we catch various aquatic insects we put them in buckets to observe for a little while and then let them go in the same section of water. The boys have gotten pretty good at figuring out what kinds of bugs we are likely to find in different habitats within the creek.

When they were up in late November, I offered them an opportunity to up their game a bit. As part of my ongoing citizen science efforts of exploring aquatic insects in nearby streams, I had collected in Upper Christopher Creek recently and had my samples from the creek in five jars. I hadn’t examined the jars to know exactly what I had caught and how many of each insect group was represented in each sample. I suggested that they could help me identify the aquatic insects and make a table of our findings. They were excited to give it a go.

To assist the boys, I put samples of the different insect groups in separate containers as reference insects to compare to the Christopher Creek samples we were studying. Owen in particular was very interested in this and he quickly was able to distinguish between the aquatic insect groups. He could tell the difference between stoneflies and mayflies by body shape and number of tails. He could identify the caddisflies by their cases; or if they didn’t have cases, by their tube-like bodies. He was able to tell the difference between dragonfly and damselfly nymphs by their size and shape. He was surprised by the incredibly small size of the black fly larvae and other midges.

If he had any doubts, it was fun to see him look at the sample insects and use his hand lens to look for identifying characteristics. I was impressed to see my fourth-grade grandson doing fantastic science right in front of me and sorting all of the insects into their correct groups.

Aquatic insects can tell you a great deal about the health of any stream. If there are a lot of stoneflies, caddisflies, and mayflies, then the stream is typically a great place for trout to live. These insects prefer cold, clear flowing streams with a high dissolved oxygen content, which is also what trout prefer.

If the samples from a stream are dominated by midges, snails, and crayfish then the stream is not likely to be as good a habitat for trout. Often these waters are warmer and less well-oxygenated.

We made a table of the results to get a sense of the health of the creek. Owen found that caddisflies were the predominant group of insects (57 percent) in Upper Christopher Creek. Mayflies accounted for 30 percent, and stoneflies totaled 11 percent of the sample. Dragonfly and damselfly nymphs only accounted for 2 percent of the sample, and no midges were found. He concluded this section of Christopher Creek was in great health as represented by the aquatic insects collected.

Ayden was my clean-up crew. As a 6-year-old, he demonstrated great care and skill using the forceps to pick up these very fragile aquatic insects and return them to their collection jars. He understood that these insects would be used again for our reference collection for any future studies.

Fishing and stream exploration have become activities that both boys enjoy and are becoming quite skilled in. They love the forest and enjoy camping and hiking whenever they get the chance.

I am so proud of them and I am thrilled that they care so much for our streams, lakes and forests.

Besides the fun that you can have with your kids and grandkids pursuing outdoor activities, it is also what helps guarantee that the streams, lakes and forests that we all enjoy will be in great shape for them as they take on the charge to protect them.