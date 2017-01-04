When The Jeeping Gets Tough – Time To Go A Wandering

Well, folks, this will be my last Jeepin’ in Rim Country column. Why, you ask? Simple. I sold my beloved red Jeep.

I didn’t want to do it, but it seems that I am not as young and tough as I used to be, and I have developed a problem with my neck that makes doing what Jeepers do quite painful. Every time I went anywhere even the slightest bit rough, I would hurt for several days afterward. It made me not want to go out, so in order to address the root cause of the problem, the Jeep had to go.

After I made the decision, I casually mentioned it to Rim Country 4 Wheelers’ President Tom Doyle in an email. He in turn passed the word around to other RC4W members, and one of them (the first person to come and look at it) bought it. I hadn’t even had a chance to clean it up. I’m happy for him, and I hope it gives him the same kind of faithful service that it has given me for the past 12 years.

So the Jeep is gone, but with that comes the chance to change gears a bit and move in another direction. About a year ago, I purchased a 25-year-old Ford Econoline van as a project, and spent several months converting it into a simple, low-buck, off-grid camper. I look at it as kind of my “man cave on wheels,” and I just love the old thing. Sure, I could have bought something newer and fancier, but this one has a ton of personality, and is plenty good enough for the gravel backroads up on the Rim. And, if I put a scratch or a dent in it, it’s really no big deal.

So what am I going to do with it? My first thought when I bought it was to give me a comfortable, dry, secure place to sleep when I’m pursuing my oddball hobby of looking for the big, hairy folk (but that’s a subject for a different column). Think of it as sort of a “steel tent,” without the dirt, mud, rocks, bugs, and other critters that are part of regular tent camping. And ... I’ve never felt comfortable with only a millimeter of nylon separating me from whatever might be out there. But the van also allows me to carry all of the items needed for my other outdoor interests, such as photography, hiking, prospecting, and exploring old backroads, mines, and ghost towns. It’s kind of like a universal base of operations — always stocked up and ready to go at a moment’s notice. Kind of cool, actually. I could never do that with the Jeep. It was just too small. The van, being about the size of a large pickup truck, can go anyplace a two-wheel-drive pickup can go. And all you need is a somewhat level spot and you’re home.

This is all part of my overall plan to slow down a bit and to try harder to get better at being retired. I don’t know how many times I have stopped at a spectacular viewpoint with a group of Jeeps, and thought to myself that I’d like to stick around and see what the sunset looks like from there. Now it’ll be easy to do that. It will also be easy to visit the myriad of little towns and out-of-the-way spots in Arizona that are too far away to see on a day trip. Our state is a spectacular place, and there is a lot to see. I’ve been to a lot of places just long enough to say that I was there, but I haven’t had the time to actually experience them. I plan to change that, and along with it, to write about it and take pictures. Who knows, maybe I can get good enough to get a piece in Arizona Highways some time. That’d be great.





So I invite you all to follow me along on my adventures. I plan to continue writing the column, but I obviously need to change the name. I think I’ll call it Wandering in Rim Country. Yeah, that has a nice ring to it.

We’ll see if Editor Pete approves ...

Until next time ... Happy Jeepin’ Wandering.