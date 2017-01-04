Zane Grey Cabin In The Snow For Christmas

Rim Country’s big Christmas storm blanketed Green Valley Park in five inches of snow. The historic Zane Grey Cabin maintained by the Rim Country Historical Society looked just like the famous author of western novels left it. The original cabin burned down in a major forest fire. But the historical society maintains the lovingly restored replica of the cabin where Zane Grey wrote such classics as “Riders of the Purple Sage.”
