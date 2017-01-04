Body Of Man That Fell From Salt River Canyon Overlook Recovered

On January 1, at approximately 3 p.m., the Gila County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Arizona Department of Public Safety requesting assistance regarding an abandoned vehicle in a pull out at MP 296.2.

A detective from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Arizona Department of Public Safety, White Mountain Apache Game and Fish, and White Mountain Apache Fire and EMS with search efforts. Search efforts were suspended due to weather.

On January 2, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office resumed search efforts and called the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue Team to assist. A drone was used and an individual was located approximately 425 feet down the canyon. Tonto Rim Rope Rescue Team recovered the body.

The individual has been identified as Micah John Austin, 43, from the Queen Creek area.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information may be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd would like to thank the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, the Department of Public Safety, White Mountain Apache Game and Fish, and White Mountain Apache Fire and EMS Services for their coordination and response.