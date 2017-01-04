Jail Assault Prompts 15-Year Sentence

A man that assaulted a Globe correctional officer by putting her in a chokehold in a jail cell was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Andrew Bishop-Thompson, 20, has been in and out of the court system since the age of 11, according to a pre-sentence report.

He recently learned he would spend the next 15 years in prison after Judge Bryan Chambers on Dec. 2 sentenced him for assaulting Lt. Christine Duarte in the Globe jail.

On July 7, a correctional officer collecting food trays in the Globe facility found Bishop-Thompson lying on the floor of his cell. Bishop-Thompson told the guard he planned to strangle himself with a sheet if he could not get out of his cell.

The guard had the cell opened and Bishop-Thompson started packing up his things, even though the guard told him that he did not need to take anything with him. When Bishop-Thompson continued to disregard her commands, she called for backup. Duarte responded, but Bishop-Thompson ignored her commands as well. When she attempted

to handcuff him, Bishop-Thompson stood up and grabbed Duarte around the neck with his left arm as he tried to grab her Taser.

Duarte covered her Taser so Bishop-Thompson put her in a headlock, obstructing her breathing. Another guard Tasered Bishop-Thompson and he fell onto Duarte. She injured her knee, back and face.

The other guards finally subdued Bishop-Thompson.

Bishop-Thompson wrote the court that he felt extremely remorseful.

“If I could do it differently, I wouldn’t have done it,” he wrote.

A probation officer predicted Bishop-Thompson would re-offend given his lengthy criminal record, which starts at 11. The report said Bishop-Thompson needs to change his thinking. Incarceration has not served as a deterrent as he has committed new felonies while in custody, probation wrote.

Bishop-Thompson was in jail on the day of the attack on Duarte after he had absconded while on parole.

Bishop-Thompson was initially given 36 months probation in 2013 for burglary and trespass. He failed to report for probation and was contacted by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies on other calls several times in 2013. His probation was revoked and in November 2013, officers arrested him on charges of burglary and resisting arrest. Bishop-Thompson got 2.5 years in prison on that burglary charge. After he served his time, Bishop-Thompson returned to Gila County to address the outstanding warrant for not completing probation. He bonded out of jail and again fled. He was arrested in April and returned to jail.

In jail, Bishop-Thompson in August struck another inmate after they got into a fight about something on television. Bishop-Thompson hit the man in the head, elbowed him in the eye and then kneed him in the face. The man had to get surgery on his eye socket and have a plate put in his skull.

A month later, Bishop-Thompson attacked Duarte.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and did not face a jury trial.