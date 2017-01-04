Sleepy Drivers Cause Crashes

Missing only one or two hours of sleep a night could nearly double the chance of having a car crash, according to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 35 percent of U.S. drivers sleep less than the recommended seven hours daily, and 12 percent report sleeping less than five hours each night. With drowsy driving involved in more than 1 in 5 fatal crashes on U.S. roadways each year, AAA warns drivers that getting less sleep may have deadly consequences.

“This study is the first to quantify the relationship between specific measures of recent sleep and the risk of crash involvement among the general driving population,” said Lisa Fell, director of communications and public affairs for AAA Arizona. “Driving drowsy is essentially driving impaired.”

Research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that in a 24-hour period, crash risk for sleep-deprived drivers increased steadily when compared to well-rested drivers:

Six to seven hours of sleep: 1.3 times the crash risk

Five to six hours of sleep: 1.9 times the crash risk

Four to five hours of sleep: 4.3 times the crash risk

Less than four hours of sleep: 11.5 times the crash risk

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has found that more than one in five (21 percent) of fatal crashes involves driver fatigue. These results indicate that drowsy driving is under-reported and the prevalence is much greater than statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) suggest.

While 97 percent of drivers told the AAA Foundation they view drowsy driving as completely unacceptable behavior that is a serious threat to their safety, nearly 1 in 3 admitted that at least once in the past month they drove when they had a hard time keeping their eyes open.

For longer trips, drivers also should:

Travel at times when normally awake

Schedule a break every two hours

Avoid heavy foods

Travel with an alert passenger and take turns

Avoid medications that cause drowsiness