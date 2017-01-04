Srp Plans To Cut Electrical Rates

For the second time in less than a year, SRP’s Board of Directors has approved a decrease in electricity prices for its more than 1 million customers. The 10-month temporary decrease, effective with the January 2017 billing cycle, averages an overall 1.6 percent.

By contrast, Arizona Public Service, which serves Rim Country, will be seeking an 8 percent increase in its rates, after spending millions trying to influence the election of members of the Arizona Corporation Commission, which will set those rates. APS has about 1.1 million customers and operates one of the largest nuclear power plants in the country.

The decrease in the SRP rates will save the typical residential customer just under a dollar per month during the winter billing months and around $2.50 to $3.50 per month when the summer billing season begins in May. Prices will return to original winter season prices approved in 2015 with the November 2017 billing cycle.

“Utility customers are generally more used to seeing price increases than decreases, so we are very happy to be able to lower our prices,” said SRP General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bonsall. “At SRP, our team works hard to identify market opportunities and cut costs where possible to keep our prices low, and this temporary decrease is reflective of our success in these areas.”

The temporary decrease is possible because SRP has been able to reduce expenses in two components of its electric prices.

One of the price components — the Environmental Programs Cost Adjustment Factor, or EPCAF — tracks costs and revenues related to SRP’s renewable energy and energy-efficiency programs adopted to comply with SRP’s sustainable portfolio standard.