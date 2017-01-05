Adot Finally Opens Runaway Truck Ramp On Beeline

It took more than two years to complete, but construction work on State Route 87 at Slate Creek is finally finished.

Work to add a runaway truck ramp and widen the shoulders on the winding mountainous road near Mt. Ord, which has been the scene of several vehicle and semi accidents through the years, started in October 2014 and wrapped up some seven months later.

Then we waited. And waited. And waited.

The critical component of the improvement work — the runaway truck ramp — was unusable.

While workers had dug a nice long pit for trucks to drive into if they lost the use of their brakes, the pit had no gravel to stop them.

The gravel is so rare it seems it took several years to acquire it.

“The rounded rocks, when placed in a gravel bed, force a runaway vehicle to sink, acting sort of like a box of marbles,” an Arizona Department of Transportation spokesperson said.

In an online comment, one resident asked why they didn’t just use marbles then.

ADOT put $6.2 million in the safety improvement project, adding the truck ramp at milepost 228, realigning the Slate Creek curve at milepost 227, doing slope excavation and reconstruction work, drainage improvements and adding new signs and concrete barriers.

Construction wrapped around Memorial Day in May 2015 with the truck ramp slated to open in June that year.

When that did not happen, the contractor on the project, Skanska USA Inc., told the Roundup in December 2015 that they hoped to have the rocks by early 2016.

With the rocks finally in place, the ramp opened near the end of 2016.

“We are pleased to complete this challenging project and appreciate the collaboration among ADOT, the local community and SR 87 users to improve the safety of this important corridor,” said Chris Halpin, Skanska vice president.