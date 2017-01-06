Better Bags

Editor:

Publisher Brian Kramer wants to make the Roundup even better. One item that needs improvement is the plastic bag the paper comes in when it looks like rain.

On the Friday before Christmas, the paper was so soaked I could not even read it.

The Arizona Republic places their paper in bags that withstand the wet much better. Maybe Brian can look into a better bag.

Does not do the Roundup any good if the readers can’t read it. Thanks.

Tom Loeffler