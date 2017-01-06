Community Almanac Friday, January 6, 2017

Animal Welfare Thrift Shop First Friday sale

Visit the Animal Welfare Thrift Shop January 6 for the monthly First Friday “half-off” merchandise sale. We are open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays. The shop is at 434 S. Beeline Hwy., Suite B, C & D.

Proceeds benefit local animal rescue organizations. For more information on pick-ups and donations, call 928-951-2587.

First Friday at CPC

Come out to the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6.

The church’s First Friday open house features a dinner plate of Sloppy Joes with all the fixings, available for a $5 donation. Canned goods for the food bank will also be gratefully accepted.

Entertainment for the evening is by the Fossil Creek Gang. Expect to hear Dixieland, swing, jug band, blues, and jazz standards played, with a little rock n’ roll thrown in.

The doors will be open at the church; come as you are anytime from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Men’s Breakfast

A $2 Men’s Breakfast at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., is at 8 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7.

Super Bowl Champion Tony Dungy has spent his life shaping young men. Now in “Dare to be Uncommon,” Dungy is ready to share core truths he wants every man to understand, live by, and pass onto others. Reservations not necessary.

Youth Art Contest

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., will present its Youth Art Contest from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7. Artwork will be on display in the Library Meeting Room during all open hours on Saturday, Jan. 7 and may be taken home following the competition.



Free country western dance lessons

Free country western dance lessons at The Ox Bow Saloon are offered from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7 with Lynn and John Pajerski. Couples and singles welcome. Come learn the Arizona 2-step, Country Waltz, and line dances.

Junction 87 performs following the lessons, so learn the steps and then practice your skills.

Please bring a canned good or non-perishable item for donation to The Deacon’s Pantry Food Bank. For more information, call 480-734-1647.

Touring guitarist performs in Payson

Seattle-based, award-winning guitarist Josh Snodgrass performs at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8 at Calvary Chapel Payson.



His guitar playing is frequently compared to Chet Atkins and Tommy Emmanuel and he is one of the most gifted and entertaining guitarists from the Northwest. You can listen to his music at www.joshsnodgrass.com.



Calvary Chapel Payson is located at 1103 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. Admission is free.

Payson Amnesty plans Lunch Letters gathering

Amnesty International has been writing letters to free prisoners of conscience, individuals who have been unjustly imprisoned for more than 53 years.

As a continuation of the popular International Write-A-thon in December, Payson Amnesty International is hosting a lunchtime letter writing opportunity from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 at the Crosswinds Restaurant, 800 W. Airport Rd. Just purchase lunch and Payson Amnesty International will supply everything needed. Call 928-478-6295 for information about Lunch Letters and/or Payson Amnesty International.

Teens Only Gaming Club

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is forming a Teens Only Gaming Club for those 18 and under. It is for any teen interested in board games, video games, RP games, LARP games, card games, multi-player games. The first meeting is at 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 in the library meeting room. Call 928-474-9260 for details.

Tea Party hears Payson promotion program

Members of the Payson Tea Party will hear a presentation on the “Adventure Where We Live” promotion by Cameron Davis at the Tuesday, Jan. 10 meeting.

Davis, who is director of Payson Parks, Recreation & Tourism, will talk about the program, assisted by several others involved in its development.

The Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.

For details, call 928-951-6774.

Lip Sync tryouts

The 9th annual Lip Sync Contest/Concert tryouts are at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12. The concert is Saturday, Feb. 11 at the PHS Auditorium.

Sponsored by the Rim Country Optimist Club, Rotary Club of Payson, Payson Unified School District and Payson High School Drama Club, the contest awards $1,100 in prizes, including a $100 audience prize; a $500 prize awarded to the Payson Unified School staff winners, which are an individual award for student use provided by the Optimist and Rotary clubs. All proceeds after the prizes have been given will be used for scholarships.

Participants include 6th-12th grade students who are gaining a formal education in Rim Country (public schools, private schools, online and home schools).



Sponsors and performers are urged to prepare now to do their part for this great event.

The concert itself is Saturday, Feb 11 at the auditorium. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Between Jan. 16 and Feb. 9 discounted Lip Sync tickets may be purchased at the Payson Library and the Christian Book Store.

Veterans Benefits Counselor visits Jan. 12

A Veterans Benefits Counselor from the Arizona Department of Veterans Services is in Payson from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 at the DES office, 100 N. Tonto St., Suite 100.

Call 602-627-3261 for appointments.