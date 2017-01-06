Dangerous Wildlife Encounters Rise

Rim Country residents who feed wildlife have created a series of dangerous incidents in the past few months, according to a release this week from the Arizona Department of Game and Fish.

Among the recent problems:

• An elk regularly fed by Pine residents charged several individuals in separate instances. One woman took refuge in a greenhouse on her property to escape from the elk.

• Also in Pine, a young bull elk entered a resident’s yard through an open gate and stomped her dog to death.

• A Pine resident freed an elk that had its antlers entangled in a tire swing (pictured). But the elk returned the next day because residents continued to set out food.

• In Strawberry, herds of increasingly aggressive javelina have rushed local residents. One man killed a javelina that charged him.

• More than a dozen elk and deer deaths have been reported to AZGFD in this region. In each case, residents were intentionally or inadvertently feeding the animals.

Elk and javelina rarely act aggressively toward people, but feeding increases the odds of such a confrontation. The feedings make the animals comfortable around humans, so they lose their natural fear and caution and sometimes grow bold and aggressive.

In the most recent cases, the animals attacked without provocation — suggesting they’ve become too used to humans. This usually means game wardens must hunt down and kill the animals.

“The feeding and resulting habituation often causes these bold and increasingly aggressive behaviors, and can lead to animal deaths,” said Arizona Game and Fish Department Wild­life Manager Joseph Sayer. “When you feed wildlife, you’re not doing animals any favors. In fact, you may be attracting them to their deaths.”

AZGFD Veterinarian and Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Anne Justice-Allen said feeding wildlife the wrong food can also kill them.

“Wildlife are adapted to survive on native vegetation,” said Justice-Allen. “When deer, elk, and javelina eat grain or snack foods such as potato chips or kitchen scraps, they can develop bloat, diarrhea, and bacterial infections, all of which can lead to death.”

Saver said, “Habituated wildlife also attract unwanted attention from both predators and people. When you attract prey animals, you’ll also attract their natural predators and human hunters. We’ve seen an increase in disputes between neighbors when one wants to feed the wildlife, another considers it a nuisance, and still another wants to hunt it. When you feed wildlife, you change its behavior, putting it, your neighbors and yourself at risk. Please help us keep wildlife wild.”

Keep a safe distance from any wild creature and avoid interactions. AZGFD urges Rim Country residents to refrain from feeding wild animals to keep wildlife wild.

Report aggressive or unusual animal behavior to the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 623-236-7201 at any time, day or night.