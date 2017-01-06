A Desperate Search For Help For Her Mentally Ill Son Ends In A Terrible Attack

Vera Eccles woke in confusion, with the taste the blood in her mouth.

Struggling out of sleep, she groggily realized the blood came from knife wounds. Her 53-year-old son Jeff was stabbing her.

“He kept saying, as he stabbed me, ‘I have to kill you mom,’” she said.

Vera knew instantly that after the years of fear and struggle, Jeff had finally snapped. Brain damaged at birth with mounting psychiatric and drug problems, tormented by voices he couldn’t silence, her son had lost touch with reality.

She barely survived the attack, thanks to her daughter.

But what she didn’t know then was that the nightmare had only started.

When police finally arrived on Sept. 2, 2016, they handcuffed him, took him to jail and charged him with attempted murder.

A flawed mental health system

Tragically, the fragmented, underfunded, dysfunctional mental health system in Arizona and around the country all too often relies more heavily on jail cells than treatment programs to house the mentally ill. Many who may have functioned in the community

with adequate support, instead end up in the criminal justice system. Desperate family members often find that even if they do find help, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) laws, intended to protect patient privacy, end up locking family members most affected out of the treatment plans.

If they don’t have a lawyer, the patience and the money to win legal guardianship, they discover to their dismay that the doctors and caseworkers won’t even talk to them.

The Roundup prepared this report based on police and court records and Vera’s harrowing account of her long, futile struggle to get the care her son needed, before it spiraled into tragedy.

Southwest Behavioral, which provided his care, did not return repeated phone calls seeking comment. But Shawn Nau, from Southwest’s parent company Health Choice Integrated Care, did answer questions on the challenges of HIPAA and adult mentally ill patients.

Nau said providers must abide by federal law.

“There are unique challenges for families,” he said. “A person who is emancipated has the right to privacy.”

He said there are true emergencies where things might be different, but since every mental health issue is unique, so too are the qualifying emergencies.

“The reality is the privacy laws have costs and benefits,” said Nau.

A long unraveling

Vera, 81, has had more than 20 years of experience with Jeff’s mental illness, his medications and diagnoses — but his life did not start out that way. Out of her four sons, daughters and numerous foster children, Vera said Jeff was the easiest to raise.

“Of all the kids I have raised, he was the most docile,” she said. “He had a very nice personality — a very childlike personality.”

Then things started to change. He started to hear voices.

Vera said she took Jeff to Southwest Beha­vioral where he saw numerous psychiatrists and counselors, but the revolving door of doctors confused Jeff.

Because South­west is in a rural area, it does not have the resources of a metropolitan facility.

Then, when South­west could no longer afford an in-person psychiatrist, they started using video conferencing, which confused Jeff even more.

“He thought he was talking to a TV,” said Vera.

So, she scraped together the resources to take Jeff to the Valley.

“He has seen a minimum of two or three neurologists all in the Valley,” said Vera.

Vera said Jeff’s challenges started when he was born with brain damage.

Then in his 20s, doctors diagnosed his schizophrenia.

The disorder is rare, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), only affecting fewer than 1 percent of the population.

The disorder causes individuals to hear voices or see things that aren’t there. They may also believe people are reading their minds and plotting to harm them.

Patients with schizophrenia are rarely violent, if they have the correct medication, psychological treatment and an effective case manager.

For awhile, things went well for her son.

“He could operate and do things as a grown man,” said Vera, “but his interaction was as a 9-year old. He dealt with things at a 9-year-old’s level.”

Jeff ultimately found a job in construction so he could afford an apartment. He lived on his own, but his problems steadily mounted.

In 1995 in Phoenix, he was arrested for driving on a suspended license, with no registration and no insurance.

Four years later in Payson, he was arrested for drug possession and paraphernalia.

Jeff continued in and out of court for drugs, shoplifting, assault and driving without a license during the early 2000s, all warning signs the system dealt with him piecemeal — rather than grasping the larger picture.

When he stayed on course with his treatment, Jeff had years with no legal troubles.

But gradually his fear and delusions worsened. The turn­ing point came when Jeff removed permission for Vera to remain involved in his mental health treatments.

Spinning out of control

Then, Jeff added alcohol to his mix of psychotropic drugs.

The NIH says that substance abuse is the most common co-occurring disorder for those suffering from schizophrenia. Adding substance abuse to the mix often causes the patient to neglect his care.

Alcohol and illicit drugs mixed with anti-psychotic drugs also causes all sorts of side effects, including tardive dyskinesias — involuntary movements of the tongue, lips, face, torso, hands and feet.

As time went on, Vera started noticing his TD tremors. “He developed ticks like constant hand moving,” she said.

Curious, she read up on his medications’ side effect and discovered the drugs weren’t intended for long term-use.

“At one point, I read the side effects,” said Vera. “He should have stopped them at three months.”

But Vera couldn’t say anything about Jeff’s prescriptions. Once an adult removes permission for a family member to be involved in their case, the current HIPAA law privacy rule does not allow family members any access to a patient’s medical records. In the case of grown, mentally ill patients, this can set the stage for tragedy.

Jails are the new

psychiatric hospitals

Since September, Jeff has languished in jail with no treatment, as far as Vera can tell. However, she noted that authorities still won’t tell her exactly what’s going on with her son.

According to a National Resource Council report on incarceration in the U.S., 64 percent of prisoners in jails have “mental illness concerns.” That percentage drops to 54 percent in state prisons and 45 percent in federal prisons.

Roughly 320,000 people with serious mental illnesses languish in jails and prisons, according to a 2010 study by the National Sheriff’s Association.

The cost of incarcerating mentally ill patients comes with a steep price tag.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates housing an inmate with serious mental illness costs about $31,000 annually compared to the $10,000 annual cost of a community-based treatment program.

In Jeff’s case, his mother and sister knew he was going downhill, but the privacy rule in the HIPAA laws did not allow them to participate or contribute to his treatment.

This had devastating effects.

Currently, Jeff is in the Gila County jail in Globe, stuck in a terrible limbo.

He has gone through numerous hearings. Two doctors have concluded he’s not mentally competent to stand trial — which means he cannot cooperate with a lawyer and cannot understand the difference between right and wrong or control his actions.

The doctors recommended his transfer to the state mental hospital, where doctors could at least treat him to the point he could stand trial.

Vera said a Gila County Superior Court judge has ordered the transfer, but Jeff remains instead in county jail — unmedicated and untreated.

Vera said the last time she saw him shackled in court, two deputies flanked him — mostly to make sure he didn’t try to hurt himself.

From what Vera has heard through the Gila County district attorney, Jeff has attempted suicide at least three times. He must be watched at all times.

But this does not surprise Vera. She said he will do anything to silence the voices in his head.

“His plan is to stop the voices in his head as soon as he can,” she said. “If you ask any of my family, they will agree.”

The beginning of the end

As Jeff’s life under the influence of illicit and prescribed drugs spun out of control, he got evicted from his apartment.

He was placed in a halfway house.

Vera said he struggled with the habits of the other residents.

“He didn’t do all that well. He was frustrated. The roommate was peeing on the floor. He was watching TV and others were coming and going,” she said,. “Any change of any kind they don’t adapt easily. They like things to stay the way they are.”

So, Jeff asked his mom if he could return home.

Vera agreed, but she had some ground rules.

“I said, ‘Understand, when you come home ... no drinking,’” said Vera, “He told me, ‘I promise, I won’t.’”

At this point, Vera could have become Jeff’s legal guardian, but she said she couldn’t afford to undertake the long, potentially costly process.

“I just didn’t have the money,” said Vera.

For awhile it helped to have him live with her again. Vera took him to get his medications and counseling on a regular basis — and he used a lot of medications. He took three different medications to go to sleep as well as the anti-psychotic drugs he used during the day.

Then one night, Jeff overdid it.

“He used all three bottles that night,” said Vera.

The NIH reports that most people with schizophrenia die earlier than others because of their increased risk of committing suicide.

Vera and two of her other children rushed Jeff to the hospital where they had to put a tracheotomy in his throat. Medics then air-evacuated him to a hospital in the Valley.

“When I got there, I was met by a nurse who said he was brain dead,” said Vera. “One full month he was in Baywood with 10 bottles of meds above his bed.”

Jeff then spent another month in a rehab unit to get his strength back.

“They couldn’t let him come up here with the trache,” she said.

Jeff ultimately got strong enough to come back up to Payson.

“I was so grateful he was still alive and that I had my son back,” said Vera, “but he wasn’t the same — he couldn’t have taken so many drugs and been the same.”

Then it was Vera’s turn to have health problems.

In January of 2015, Vera suffered a massive stroke that left her helpless.

Jeff helped out as best he could.

“He would bring me coffee and he would make sandwiches for me,” said Vera. “He was trying to do what he thought I wanted him to do.”

But his mental state continued to deteriorate.

“He started talking about flashbacks,” said Vera. “He would recite things that made no sense,” all signs of his schizophrenia.

Desperately, Vera and her daughter tried to get help. They repeatedly called Southwest to explain to his caseworker that Jeff’s symptoms were getting worse. He would disappear in the middle of the night only to return in the morning. Then when his ride came to take him to therapy, he would vanish.

Adding to Vera’s frustration, her son continued to lock her out his therapy.

Although she lived with Jeff and watched him grow increasingly erratic, she was not allowed to say anything.

“At one point, I saw some behaviors that were becoming unusual,” said Vera, “so I went to Southwest and said to the receptionist, ‘I’m just here to inform you of a change in behaviors.’ When I got through she said, ‘I cannot acknowledge how it works. I can’t even acknowledge you have been here — HIPAA laws prevent it.’ I walked out of there in an absolute daze.”

Although Nau could not comment on this particular case, he said he agreed Southwest had a challenge with the privacy laws.

“If you are an adult, that individual has the right to not have family members involved in their treatment,” he said.

For three weeks, Vera and her daughter tried in vain to get help.

Then came Sept. 2 when everything blew up.

The nightmare is real

“Thursday night I couldn’t figure out why I wouldn’t go to sleep,” said Vera.

She kept hearing noises, so she asked Jeff if he was alright.

“‘I’m alright,’ he said to me,” said Vera. “So I said, ‘Don’t you think you should be going to bed soon?’”

But Jeff continued to sit in the living room, in a recliner that made clicking noises as the foot rest was released and popping cans.

Vera asked him if he was drinking.

“‘Oh, I just had a couple — I won’t have any more,’ he said to me. So I told him, ‘Well, I hope not. I’m not going to put up with this,’” said Vera.

She went to bed and tried to sleep. Nervous and uneasy, Vera said she prayed longer and deeper than normal.

“I kept saying an excessive amount of prayers because I told myself, ‘Tonight you might just die from a heart attack or a stroke,’” she said. “I was making my connection just in case.”

Finally, she fell asleep.

Vera awoke with Jeff’s touch — then tasted the blood.

“The blood was going down my throat,” she said. “I began to fight. I ended up on the floor with him still stabbing me.”

Her daughter joined in the fray, at first thinking she was helping her mother get up from a fall and then realizing she needed to get her brother off their mother.

“Somehow she got the knife away from him,” said Vera.

Jeff left. The women closed the door, hoping Jeff would leave the house.

Instead, he grabbed another knife and came after them again.

As he tried to force his way through the door, it came off its hinges.

“My daughter was using the door as a battering ram,” said Vera. “Her hand and head were stabbed by Jeff.”

Through it all, Vera said the man that came at she and her daughter was not her son.

“His eyes were black — coal black,” she said, “I didn’t even know who it was.”

The NIH calls this the “flat affect.” Emotional expressions through the face or voice are dulled and flat.

Vera and her daughter frantically called 911 as the attack raged on.

Then it was over.

“By the time she got him (controlled) with the door, he said, ‘I’m alright. I’m alright,’ and his eyes were green again,” said Vera.

The women thought paramedics would arrive to help Jeff, but instead the police had to secure the scene.

Then they took Jeff to prison where he remains.

Vera is beside herself.

“It was like why? Why did it have to culminate to this?” she said. “It should have never happened to my son ... I have never felt so alone in my life.”

Just as she was shut out of Jeff’s treatment plan, now she’s been shut out of any care plan in the jail.

The Gila County prosecutor’s office has kept her in the loop as they are required to do by the victims’ rights mandate, but they only give her written notices of hearings and cursory information about his well-being.

At great personal expense and difficulty, Vera has made the journey to Globe to attend a couple of Jeff’s hearings.

They have been traumatic.

“I was astounded when I saw him in court,” said Vera. “His hair was white. It used to be a dishwater blond.”

She also said that he was shackled and flanked by two deputies.

But the worst was when they removed him from the courtroom.

“When they were dragging him out, he kept staring like a deer in the headlights,” said Vera. “Debra (from the Gila County prosecutor’s office) told me he has attempted suicide twice,” said Vera. “She assured me he is being watched.”

But as far as Vera knows, Jeff has received no mental health treatment. She also believes he is no longer being medicated.

“As far as I know, they took him off (his meds) cold turkey,” she said.

Vera cannot forgive the mental health system that refused to find help.

“If it means putting him in a hospital somewhere, do it,” she said. “If you can’t do it here, do it somewhere else.”

The court might just grant Vera her wish. In mid-December, Judge Bryan Chambers ordered Jeff transported to the state psychiatric hospital.

As of Jan. 2, Vera said she has not received notification of the move.

“It makes no sense to me ... One hearing it’s ordered yes, he has to be transported ... and then it takes three weeks to sign papers for him to be transported,” she said.

The state used to absorb the cost of hospitalizing criminal defendants for evaluation or sufficient treatment to stand trial, but during the recession transferred the cost of the stay in the state hospital to the counties. That has proved costly to Gila County and provides an incentive to avoid transfers to the state mental hospital.

Right now, Vera said she’s still fighting an indifferent and fragmented system.

“I’m supposed to be here for a reason. What keeps me going is I feel I need to have it known that my kid isn’t a horrible human being,” she said. “He didn’t know what he was doing.”

By the Numbers

2.2 MILLION

Number of people in jail or prison in the U.S.

$31,000

Annual cost of imprisoning the mentally ill

$10,000

Annual cost of community treatment

Source: National Alliance on Mental Illness

Locking up the mentally ill

Percent with “mental health concerns”

64 percent in jail

54 percent in state prisons

45 percent in federal prisons

National Resource Council report on incarceration in the U.S.

(http://www.apa.org/monitor/2014/10/incarceration.aspx)