A Generous Town

Editor:
Yet again, the generosity of Payson is astounding!
This year, the Angel Tree here at my Edward Jones office had upwards of 80 tags between seniors and children at the Time Out Shelter. The tags were cleared in about a week.
Even more impressive — this was without any advertising or public notice! We are truly lucky to be surrounded by so many generous, wonderful people! Thank you!
Chris Walsh
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID