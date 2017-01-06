Heavy Rains Close Creek Crossings

The county closed all of the Tonto Basin area creek crossings Sunday after water level at one crossing rose to more than six feet.

The Reno Creek crossing was re-opened Wednesday after water levels fell, meaning residents that live on the east side of the creek were only cut off for three days this time.

Last year, water levels stayed high for nearly two weeks and residents were not able to cross, said Todd Whitney, Gila County’s emergency manager.

That’s nothing compared to 2010. Some of the worst flooding occurred then when, during a 30-year flood, the creek rose rapidly, ripping through communities on the east and west side of the creek. The creek flooded dozens of homes, carried many away and gobbled up acres of private land.

The county had to truck supplies, mail, medications and help across to residents.

This time they didn’t need to ship anything over.

Whitney said starting in the fall, the county reminds east side residents they need to have at least 72 hours worth of food and water to survive in the event the creek rises, which it inevitably does every year.

Efforts to build a large bridge over Tonto Creek and alleviate the problem have stalled due to the high price tag.

In 2015, the county used federal transportation money to build a $1.9 million bridge over Oak Creek, a tributary of Tonto Creek.

The main crossings east side residents use include the Store Crossing, Bar X, A Cross, Greenback and Reno Crossings in Tonto Basin.

As a result of the New Year’s storm, where the area saw 1.4 inches of rain between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, all of those were closed Sunday.

At Gun Creek, the water discharge was more than 6,000 cubic feet per second.



Melford said they use the gauge at Gun Creek in part to determine when they will close the Tonto Basin crossings.

It takes about six to eight hours for the water flows seen at Gun Creek to reach Tonto Basin. It is 13 miles between Gun Creek and Bar X, for example.

The county also relies on Gila County Sheriff’s Office deputies and county road workers to monitor the crossings. If they see that they are unsafe to cross, they will close the dirt, low-water crossings.

Soon, the county will install a camera at the Store Crossing with grant funding. With that, crews in Globe can monitor what is happening at the crossings anytime.

The county notifies area residents of the closures and weather alerts using EverBridge. Residents who opt-in to the program immediately receive information from the county through email, voice or text message. Register for alerts on the county website.

About 600 people live on the east side of the creek, Whitney said.

Whenever the county closes the crossings, Whitney said they closely watch the situation to make sure residents don’t need help. They did not receive any requests from residents for help, such as medications or for food.

Besides helicopter, the only way to get across during flooding is in the county’s former 2.5 ton military troop transporter. They won’t cross the creek, however, if the water is flowing above 1,500 cubic feet per second.

Many residents, despite the creek closure signs, still drive across the swollen creek. The sheriff’s office does ticket those who ignore the closed road signs.