Larry Stephenson is Star Valley’s newest council member thanks to a unanimous council vote at the Jan. 3 meeting of the Star Valley Town Council.

The former Gila Community College board member was one of five residents who submitted letters of interest for appointment to the seat on the council left vacant by the December death of Paty Henderson.

Others interested in the post were George Binney, who lost his recent bid for re-election; Scott Helmer, owner and manager of Rim Country Guns in Payson; Pamela “Susie” Johnson, owner of The Spur Bar in Star Valley; and Jeff Provencher, assistant director for CPES and a Star Valley council candidate in 2014.

Stephenson is a longtime resident of Star Valley and is a former member of the town’s streets and roads commission. He currently sits on its planning and zoning commission.

He served two terms on the Gila Community College Governing Board, representing the northern district.

Additionally, he worked as a professional planner for the state, working in environmental and health planning; doing strategic planning for the City of Glendale; economic development planning for the Gila River Indian Community; and natural resources planning for the Eastern Arizona Counties Organization.

Stephenson will be sworn into office at the next meeting of the Star Valley Town Council at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17.

He will complete Henderson’s term, which expires in 2018. If he chooses to seek formal election, he must run in the 2018 primary, according to Star Valley town manager/attorney Tim Grier.

Other business

The council tabled action on the Moonlight Drive low-water crossing issue it has wrestled with for several years.

At one point, the council considered making substantial improvements to the crossing. Twice, the town obtained cost estimates on the project from Sunrise Engineering of Payson. The initial estimate, made in October 2015, set the probable price at $88,963. The second estimate, made in April 2016, had the price at $161,010. The difference was an increase in some material costs and additional work.

At a meeting in mid-December 2016, Mayor Ronnie McDaniel said he’d spoken to a longtime resident in the area who told him the town could fix the problem just by blading the road after a storm event.

Councilor Bob O’Connor, who lives in the area, said at the Jan. 3 meeting, the proposed improvements would not provide better access for homeowners affected by flood events — they would still have to wait for the water to go down before making the crossing.

Councilor Bobby Davis suggested rather than spending a lot of money and more time on the crossing, just put the site on the list for regular road maintenance, with special attention given after a water event.

The council asked for Grier to visit with Roy Haught, who handles most of the town’s road maintenance, and see what he recommended and report back at the Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting.