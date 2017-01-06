A Look Back At 2016 — Time Flies When You’Re Saving Lives

Wow! I can’t believe another year has gone by already. Time sure does fly when you’re saving lives. 2016 was a good year for us here at the Humane Society of Central Arizona. We had three successful fundraisers, we received grant funding from PetSmart Charities, Banfield Trust and the Arizona Community Foundation for our Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Program and our Humanitarian Hold Program. Because of this gracious funding we were able to provide vouchers for nearly 500 animals as well as a temporary home for over 40 animals whose owners utilized our services during their hardships. While our intake numbers did increase this year from last year (874 intakes this year) our adoption numbers were record setting with 411 adoptions! We were able to reunite 358 animals with their owners and created our own TNR (trap, neuter and release) program here at the shelter releasing approximately 15 feral cats and creating our own colony.

2016 was a busy year for sure and of course we wouldn’t be able to care for the animals the way we do without the help of our staff, volunteers, board of directors and last but certainly not least, our supporters. Because of the generosity and huge hearts of all of you, together we saved more lives! I feel so proud to be a part of such an amazing, hard-working team whose love and compassion for the animals who share our journey is truly amazing and heartwarming. It has been an honor to work closely with the staff and volunteers who work tirelessly caring for the animals. I see how it goes beyond feeding and cleaning and walking. It’s the happiness in their eyes when there is an adoption. It’s the smile on their faces and those sweet moments when you stumble upon them loving on an animal when no one else is around. I know our supporters feel the same exact way and that many donate because it would just break their heart to try and come down and volunteer so they help financially. We have many donors who actually are volunteers as well! We are very blessed to have all of these wonderful people and these amazing animals. I know we are all here for the right reasons and because we simply love animals. So to those of you who help HSCAZ, I extend a huge THANK YOU! Your support is critical for us to continue and seriously, we could not do it without you.

While this year has thrown us a few curve balls, we still keep pushing forward. With the loss of not one, but two great employees, we find ourselves hopeful for the future. Dr. Christensen (our veterinarian) and Bobby (our resale store manager) both are moving on to new chapters in their lives. They have worked hard for HSCAZ and we want to extend our gratitude and well wishes for many great things to come. Thank you both for everything!

Curious to see what’s in store for HSCAZ for 2017? Be sure to like and follow us on Facebook for up to date information. You can always stop by and visit us at the shelter located at 605 W. Wilson Ct. and don’t forget our Resale Store located at 510 W. Main St. We are excited for what 2017 has to offer and we hope to see you soon!

Following are just two of the wonderful pets currently available for adoption at the shelter. We are open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ace: Being confident in what I do has come more easily to me over this past year. I used to be too shy to interact with anyone that was around me. I have slowly learned that everyone is just trying to be my friend. Thank goodness I finally took the time to make some dog friends! My brother, Calvin, and I have made several buddies during our stay here and let me tell you it’s a wonderful feeling to be able to have other dogs to romp around with. I enjoy being spoiled by the staff, I mean, who doesn’t like treats? I’m waiting eagerly for that special person who wants to spend their time with me. Come on by and check me out, I could use the company.

Selena: I’m such a sweetheart that I just melt everyone to pieces. Being cuddled and giving cuddles are what life’s all about. I enjoy being the center of attention most days... but who doesn’t? I don’t mind sharing the limelight with others, as long as they give me love in return. Toys are an essential way of living; I don’t know one kennel mate that doesn’t enjoy them like I do. Is that the leash I hear? Oh my, I know I have been a good girl and really want to for a walk. I could go for a walk all day, every day!