A Motorcyclist Died Alone In A Fatal Fall From A Salt River Canyon Overlook

A motorcyclist died when he likely slipped from a Salt River Canyon overlook Sunday, tumbling some 425 feet into the canyon.

Micah John Austin, 43, of Queen Creek, had been riding the Salt River Canyon area north of Globe on New Year’s Day on his 2014 BMW 1200 when he stopped at an overlook some four miles north of the Salt River Bridge, according to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.

It is unknown how or why Austin fell, but his body was located hundreds of feet below in the canyon.

Austin’s motorcycle remained parked in the turnoff at milepost 296, his cellphone and gloves still at the bike. Investigators said they found some scuff marks near the edge.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety called the Gila County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in locating Austin at 3 p.m. They responded along with the White Mountain Apache Game and Fish and White Mountain Apache Fire.

White River Apache sent a ropes team

down the cliff, but they were overtaken by snow.

They suspended search efforts for the night.

On Monday, the GCSO resumed the search and called the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue team to help.

Rescuers used a drone to locate Austin’s body 425 feet down the steep canyon. This is the first time the TRSAR has used a drone on a mission. Commander Bill Pitterle said it was “infinitely helpful” to figure out how much rope they needed and the conditions of the canyon.

TRSAR set up an elaborate rope system to recover the body.

Sheriff Adam Shepherd said officers found no indication anyone pushed Austin from the edge or that he was suicidal. He said they would likely never know what happened.

On his Facebook page, Austin had numerous pictures of his bike travels.

His cover photo of a motorcycle included the following quote from Orson Welles, “We’re born alone, we live alone, we die alone. Only through our love and friendship can we create the illusion for the moment that we’re not alone.”