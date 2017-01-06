New Snake Pits For Mentally Ill

The terrible tale of Vera Eccles’ desperate effort to save her mentally ill son reveals a terrible shame — a scandal in plain sight.

Her efforts to alert the state’s frayed, gap-ridden, underfunded, hard-hearted treatment system for chronic mental illness to the decaying condition of her schizophrenic son proved futile. No one listened until the night he had a psychotic break — and stabbed her repeatedly.

So now he’s in jail, apparently unmedicated and suicidal.

Incredibly, we have re-created the early 1800s world of nightmarish snake pits for people with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and a host of other illnesses.

In one of the most disastrous social reforms in our history, we dramatically reduced the network of mental hospitals and now rely mostly on jails and prisons to house the mentally ill.

In Arizona, a person with serious mentally illness is 10 times as likely to wind up in jail or prison as in a mental hospital, according to a shocking 2010 report on the imprisonment of the mentally ill conducted by the National Sheriff’s Association and the Treatment Advocacy Center. Arizona in that survey had the second highest rate of incarceration for the mentally ill — just barely behind Nevada.

The survey concluded that the seriously mentally ill account for at least 17 percent of inmates nationally. Other surveys with less stringent criteria for a diagnosis have put the figure as high as 60 percent.

The Sheriff’s Association survey contained some shocking statistics, including:

• 40 percent of people with a serious mental illness end up in jail or prison at some point.

• In the past 50 years, we’ve gone from one mental hospital bed per 300 population to one bed per 3,000. Most of the beds that remain are reserved for court-ordered treatment.

• In 1955, 558,239 patients lived in mental hospitals. By 1994, that number had shrunk to 71,000.

• Putting a seriously mentally ill person in jail costs about 50 percent more than imprisoning a normal inmate.

• Incarceration costs about $31,000 annually — community treatment costs about $10,000 annually.

• More than half of the people turned out of mental hospitals during the reform period ended up either homeless on the street or locked up in jail.

• Arizona in 2010 had about 47,000 inmates, nearly 8,000 of those had serious mental illnesses.

In essence, we’ve returned to the conditions that existed in the 1840s before a reform movement led to a more humane approach.

Fortunately, Vera Eccles not only had the courage to fight for her son — she had the courage to tell us her story. Mental illness still comes with a terrible stigma, in a society that sometimes turns an admirable belief in personal responsibility into a cruel excuse for harsh personal judgments.

Please bear in mind — the vast majority of people with serious mental illness never commit a violent act. Surveys suggest the seriously mentally ill account for only 3-5 percent of all reported violent acts, despite an incarceration rate far higher than people without such challenges. In fact, people with severe mental illness are 10 times more likely to be victims of crime than to commit crimes, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (www.mentalhealth.gov/basics/myths-facts/).

Roundup reporter Michele Nelson in today’s edition launched the first part in what we intend as an ongoing examination of this problem. The unraveling of Vera Eccles’ son, the desperation of her efforts to save him, the terrible consequence of the system’s failure all underscore a tragically common scenario.

Unfortunately, the terrible lesson continues, as the system grapples with what to do next. Too ill to go to trial, Jeff languishes in the Gila County jail — ruined, terrified and suicidal. A Superior Court judge has ordered him transferred to the state mental hospital for “restoration to competency” so he can stand trial. Yet he remains in jail in Globe — either for lack of beds at the single state mental hospital in Phoenix or for lack of money to pay for his treatment there. One of the things the Legislature did during the recession was to transfer all those costs to the counties.

The Sheriff’s Association report offered a list of ways to make the system better. That includes adequately funding community treatment programs, creating programs that mandate medication and treatment through a probation-like system, linking federal funding to state reforms, establishing specialized courts for those with serious mental illness and allowing AHCCCS to cover the cost of treatment in mental hospitals.

As Vera Eccles’ case illustrates, the system must also make it easier for family members to participate in treatment and management, despite medical privacy laws.

Clearly, we have lots of work to do if we’re going to create a humane, efficient and cost-effective system.

Vera Eccles has done her part, with courage and tenacity.

It’s up to us to respond.