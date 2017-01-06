Payson Girls Basketball Team Goes 1-3 To Close Out 2016

Payson’s girls basketball team went 1-3 in the Payson Holiday Classic it hosted on Dec. 30-31.

The Class 3A Longhorns lost to Show Low 36-34 and beat 4A Buckeye Youngker 36-25 on Dec. 30 and lost to 2A Sanders Valley 45-21 and 2A Phoenix Country Day 34-22 on Dec. 31.

Sanders Valley repeated as champion in the eight-team tournament, beating 5A Glendale Ironwood in the championship game.

Payson sophomore point guard Savanna White suffered a knee injury in the Valley loss and missed the final game (see story above).

Payson falls at Coolidge

The Longhorns opened the 2017 portion of their schedule with a 40-23 loss at Coolidge on Tuesday.

Raegen Ashby scored 10 points to lead the Longhorns.

Payson returns to 3A East Region action at Snowflake at 6 o’clock tonight. The Longhorns host Winslow in another 3A East game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.