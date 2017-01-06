Payson Varsity Schedule

As of Friday, January 6, 2017

Advertisement

Friday, Jan. 6

Girls Basketball - Snowflake, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball - Snowflake, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Girls Basketball - Winslow, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball - Winslow, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Wrestling - Payson, Page at Chino Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Girls Basketball - Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball - Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling - Verrado Tournament, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Girls Basketball

At Holbrook, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball - Holbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Wrestling - Payson, Coconino, St. Johns at Blue Ridge, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

Girls Basketball - Show Low, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball - Show Low, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling - Payson Tim Van Horn Memorial 7 a.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos