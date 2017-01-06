Payson Varsity Schedule

Friday, Jan. 6
Girls Basketball - Snowflake, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball - Snowflake, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Girls Basketball - Winslow, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball - Winslow, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Wrestling - Payson, Page at Chino Valley, 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Girls Basketball - Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball - Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling - Verrado Tournament, 8 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Girls Basketball
At Holbrook, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball - Holbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Wrestling - Payson, Coconino, St. Johns at Blue Ridge, 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
Girls Basketball - Show Low, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball - Show Low, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling - Payson Tim Van Horn Memorial 7 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID