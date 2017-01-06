Sideways Semi Blocks Beeline Highway

Photo by Pete Aleshire. |

By Pete Aleshire

As of Friday, January 6, 2017

A jackknifed semi backed up traffic on the Beeline Highway Sunday, according to the Department of Public Safety. The semi crashed at milepost 224 on State Route 87 at 1:40 p.m. The truck blocked both southbound lanes, creating an hours-long backup for miles. A heavy-duty tow truck pulled the semi off the roadway and the roadway was re-opened at 3:30 p.m.

Comments

