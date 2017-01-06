Wanna Hike? Well, Come Along With Us

The Payson Packers hiking group goes out adventuring every Tuesday morning and you’re invited.

Now over 35 years old, the Payson Packers are a loosely organized group of locals who enjoy getting together in our great Arizona outdoors for a bit of exercise, exploration and socializing. We’re very casual — there are no dues, no forms to fill out, and no attendance requirements. Just show up when you feel like it. (No dogs, please.) We hike year-round, heading south to the desert in winter, in summer switching to the higher elevations toward the north and east.

The Packers are separated into roughly four different groups, generally based upon the level of the difficulty of the hike. Groups doing easier hikes walk a distance of around 3 to 6 miles, usually sticking to trails, all the while stopping often to breathe and snap photos. Others perform slightly more difficult treks involving more distance, fewer actual trails, and more climbing and scrambling. If you’re not sure which group would suit you, simply start with something easy and work your way up. If you’d like advance notice of where the next hike will be, you can get on an email list.

If you haven’t hiked hereabouts, you’re REALLY missing out on an astounding variety of wonders, most natural, some man-made. For example, here are a few things my fellow hikers and I have seen: mountain streams, their banks covered in wildflowers attended by bees and butterflies; colorful, towering cliff walls; narrow gorges; waterfalls splashing in idyllic pools; old mining sites and equipment; the desert blooming with flowers; stunning distant views from on high; the ruins of old cabins; mesas topped with ancient stone ruins; pictographs, petroglyphs, and bedrock metates; endless forests of ponderosa pine; an abandoned railroad tunnel; saguaro sprinkled with snow; sparkling lakes in the summer frequented by bald eagles, ospreys and blue herons; blazing leaves in the fall; javelina, coati mundi, coyotes, foxes, one mountain lion, and nearly countless squirrels, chipmunks, deer and elk.

If you decide to show up for a hike, be sure to come properly outfitted. At a minimum, you’ll want sturdy hiking shoes/boots (not just regular sneakers), and more water than you think you’ll need. Many of us also take along a hat, a hiking staff or trekking poles, light snacks, a small emergency medical kit, sunscreen lotion, a hand-held GPS device and a camera. We carpool to the trailhead, providing the driver with a few dollars for gas. We meet every Tuesday morning in the parking lot of the Stage store, located in the Bashas’ shopping center. (Please park well away from the front of the shops to leave plenty of parking space for shoppers.) This time of year we depart promptly at 7:30 a.m., but it won’t be long before the late winter sunrise forces us to delay until 8 or 8:30. For more information, call Randy or Connie, (928) 478-6793.