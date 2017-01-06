Why Don't They Stop It?

Editor:

I’m saddened and frustrated by the seeming indifference by voters to the corruption of the political system created by the rush of corporate and special interest money into the political system. The more than $7 million spent on the Arizona Corporation Commission race offers a good example. I’m glad the Roundup has written about this issue.

It doesn’t matter whether it’s the solar industry or Arizona Public Service trying to buy votes on the commission. The effect is the same. The commission will return the favor of the support by APS by eliminating incentives for rooftop solar installations and granting a rate increase. The company will get its money’s worth from the politicians it bought — and we’ll all pay the price.

At first, I couldn’t understand why the state Legislature would allow the dark money corporate interests to corrupt the whole system. Not only did lawmakers fail to require the special interest groups to disclose what they’re spending and where they get their money -— they actually voted to water down the few restrictions that existed.

That made no sense to me until I thought about it. Mostly, those dark money groups spend their money to re-elect incumbents — who can dish up the political favors they crave. They collect the reward — we pay the price.

Brian Jenner