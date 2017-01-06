This Winter A Time Of Change And Hope

Can you feel the wind blowing? The cold blustery wind that swoops into Rim Country this time of year and brings with it our version of “winter weather.”

This time in Rim Country it brings with it much more. This time it brings with it change and hope.

We all know that Rim Country was hit hard by the economic downturn that gripped the country like winter’s icy hand. But slowly Rim Country is recovering.

Even as we move into our traditional slow season, Rim Country is beginning to thrive again.

More than 80 new business applications were submitted to and approved by the town in 2016. Businesses are popping up everywhere. While some are home-based service providers, handymen, cleaning businesses, locksmiths and other trades, even more are actual retail shops and places to eat.

Chances are if you are looking for something, Rim Country has it or a business in

Rim Country can have it to you within a day.

Eager to capitalize on weekend traffic and to help a community that has been plagued by a “pass through” label, the Swiss Village shops are open on Saturdays and Sundays as are other locally owned businesses. Shop local.

The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce has grown our membership to a strong and participatory 322 members anchored by the epic 2016 Business Showcase which brought 2,500 visitors through our tent where 90 Rim Country businesses were waiting to show off their skills and products. With an additional 25 sponsors that participated only by paying to have their names on the signage that accompanied the event, a total of 115 businesses broke free of the economic icy grip of a longtime financial winter and have helped create the current wave that has only been strengthened by changes in local town and county leadership roles.

The town and the chamber meet on a regular basis and currently enjoy one of the strongest working relationships the pair has had in years. We have worked on many of 2016’s biggest Rim Country events together with the Town of Payson being a sponsor and exhibitor at the business showcase and the chamber having tents setup at the award winning Monster Mudda, the 4th of July Extravaganza, the Glow Run, ASU Camp Tontozona, the Holiday Light Parade and most recently the town giving the chamber unlimited support for the very successful Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce event the first Racin’ in Payson Rubber Duck Race. We were able to give away 58 different prizes to duck race winners all of which were donated by Rim Country businesses both chamber members and non chamber members.

With our recent white Christmas, winter has let us know that it is here and just as loud as winter’s voice was over the recent Christmas holiday weekend, so too is the voice of the Rim Country business community.

So get out and see what Rim Country has to offer with more than 2,000 registered businesses. I guarantee you will find something you didn’t know we had and something you didn’t know you needed.