Year Finishes With Nearly 30 Inches Of Moisture

Christopher Creek is currently (heh-heh — first pun of 2017) churning and cascading, colliding continuously with boulders blocking free flow, with foaming froth forming beneath the falls at the Carwash. It is a white-laced, brownish cocktail of the nearly four-inch early-December rain, mixed with three inches of year-end rain and a six-inch garnish of snow ... a concoction certainly worthy of celebration.

When it comes to annual rainfall totals, the amazing December amounts we received this year went a long way to saving our proverbial south-ends. Super-saturated soils have caused the runoff down the canyons, which feed the tributaries of Sharp Creek, Hunter Creek and Spring Creek that flow into Christopher Creek before it joins Tonto Creek on the way to Roosevelt Lake. Oh, that south-ends thing you were wondering about a minute ago has to do with a northbound horse.

Speaking of cocktails and celebrations, the New Year’s party at Creekside featured families, friends, football, food and a few foreigners. A full house spilled out onto the patio, where the entertainment was provided by several folks attempting to start a campfire on a bed of wet ash with damp firewood and no kindling.

By six that evening all the tables were full with those enjoying the delightful menu specials Sheila featured that evening. By shortly after eight, the back dining room had a large buffet of finger foods along with sloppy joes, wings and pizza on the house!

In the very crowded bar, where many were watching Ohio State get their south-ends handed to them, we met some Brits touring Arizona. Having traveled through Salt River Canyon, staying overnight in Show Low and spending the day in Heber, they had found their way to Christopher Creek and Creekside for New Year’s. During the conversation, the three decided they find that they receive a warmer reception being English rather than Brits. Right, then.

Notables in the crowd were Terry and Cheri with son, Spencer, all of our current homeowners association officers, Pam Voita, Rosemary Elston and Karen Thornton, along with their respective Daves. See Canyon HOA president Christine Farmer and husband Don were in attendance as well.

John and Donna from Ponderosa Springs, Chuck and Karen, Gordon and Betsy, Dave and FooFoo all joined in the festivities.

The party wound down around 10:30 p.m. and outside they did finally have a roaring fire going. We left Sheila, her husband Wiley and her boys with the cleanup and made our way to Karen’s for the midnight toast. Maybe a dozen had found their way there and if they didn’t stick around for the biscuits and gravy they missed out.

Now that we’ve welcomed 2017, we can bid farewell to 2016 with a review of the five most important Creek happenings as we see them.

No. 5 may well be the tremendous amount of moisture we have received this December. After a sub-par total last winter and zero in February, the monsoon also let us down. Going into fall we were five inches below average but finished the year at 29 inches. That is quite a comeback!

At No. 4 might be the story of the huge pile of garbage left behind at a campsite along FR 284 back in early summer. Don and Kiki Farmer made the discovery and invited me to go back with them to document the mess and the cleanup. When the tale and the pictures were posted and shared on social media, there were 1,600 reactions.

Christopher Creek’s annual July Fourth festivities continue to be a growing attraction. This year’s parade had another record-setting number of entries and the crowds of spectators continues to increase.

So to John Mitchell, parade organizer, hats off again as you made No. 3 on this list.

Another kind of celebration makes No. 2 on our list. A wedding ceremony on the creek back in June was perhaps the best one in the last 30 years. Mike Levac and Junior repeated their vows in front of 100 Creekers and flatlanders on a perfect Saturday afternoon. Karen Thornton provided her back deck and lawn for the affair in which a well-known local officiated.

Finally, the No. 1 event on this list was not a happy one. Last January, while turning off SR 260 a gigantic fireball over Christopher Creek filled my windshield. Making my way closer to the source, it was soon determined that the fire was ravaging a structure on Uphill Drive. A second explosion occurred, raining debris 100 yards from the fire.

It was the former home of LR, a resident in the Creek for 50 years. The entire structure was consumed and damaged the new building next door. A tremendous effort by Chad Stluka and his partner along with four local volunteers was the only thing that saved the new house. By October LR was in his new home ... and that’s another week in the Creek.