Experts Criticize Arizona Elections

Bad news, brothers and sisters: Arizona ranks dead last when it comes to perceptions of fair and open elections.

The national survey of political experts found the Arizona elections raise more questions about fraud, corruption and open and transparent voting than any other state. Also ranking at the bottom in the view of the political experts were Wisconsin, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Mississippi.

Top-ranked states included Vermont, Idaho, New Hampshire, Iowa and New Mexico.

Mind you, the survey by the Electoral Integrity Project didn’t measure actual fraud and corruption — just the appearance of problems rated by 726 university-based political scientists.

However, the ongoing international study generally finds a link between the ratings of the political scientists and actual cases of fraud and corruption and other election woes.

The project is a joint effort by researchers from Harvard University and the University of Sydney in Australia.

The survey asked sample questions like whether information about voting procedures was clear and widely available, whether all the registered voters showed up on the official lists, whether journalist provided fair and thorough coverage and whether rich people can buy elections.

Arizona ranked 53 on a 100-point scale, compared to the highest-ranked state — Vermont — with a score of 75.

Arizona did poorly on things like fair district boundaries, state laws, campaign finance laws. The state did better when it came to things like the voting process itself and the vote-counting process.

Arizona faced a host of election issues in 2016, starting with the growing dominance of dark money spending — unregulated, undisclosed spending by special interest groups and corporations. The leading example was the Arizona Corporation Commission race, where Arizona Public Service allegedly spent millions to elect friendly regulators to the commission. Several solar energy companies also spent heavily on the race.

All told, outside groups poured about $7 million into the Corporation Commission race, including $4 million from APS and its parent company Pinnacle West. The solar companies spent about $3 million.

Back in 2014, outside groups spent about $3.2 million on the commission race compared to the roughly $600,000 raised and spent by the candidates themselves.

The Arizona Legislature not only refused to require dark money contributors to reveal their spending and sources of money, lawmakers reduced the penalties for violation of the remaining laws on campaign spending and disclosure and made it easier for one candidate to bundle up contributions for other candidates without revealing the source of the money.

Arizona also suffered some high-profile election problems — mostly in Maricopa County. The county staffed only a handful of polling places, causing hours-long lines in the primary. The general election came off more smoothly, but voters there nonetheless voted against the longtime county elections commissioner.

Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan’s office also suffered multiple problems during the election. Her office sent out elections materials to many voters too late, so some voters got their mail-in ballots without getting the pro-and-con arguments.

The state also has reinstated some challenged laws involving collecting ballots and other election changes. The state has also moved aggressively to purge allegedly inactive voters from the rolls.

However, the experts’ criticism of the district boundaries in Arizona seems curious given that Arizona is one of the few states with a voter-mandated independent redistricting commission charged with drawing state legislative and congressional district boundary lines.

Republicans have sued to try to overturn the district lines drawn after the 2010 census by the commission.