January Calendar Is Jam-Packed In Pine/Strawberry

Mike and Janet Brandt, both Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction trail committee volunteers, have released the trails work schedule for the next two months.

The volunteers will be doing improvement and maintenance on the Pine-Strawberry Trail (Trail #15). Volunteers should meet at the Mohawk Drive entrance, which is the county access road just to the north of 3778 Mohawk Drive in Pine. All sessions are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and volunteers should bring their own lunch, snacks and water.

Work will be on Saturdays, Jan. 7 and 21 as well as Feb. 4 and 18.

The Brandts anticipate that sometime during the next two months, the group will receive a Recreational Trails Grant, which will allow the volunteers to begin work on a Pine Trailhead project.

At the library

Movie Madness at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library continues Wednesday, Jan. 18 with the showing of “The Wild Life.” The adventure-comedy move is rated PG and is one hour and 30 minutes in length. Children should bring their own pillow so as to be comfortable on the floor and refreshments will be served.

Story Time for Children will be held at 10:15 a.m. each Wednesday during January and Artist in Training sessions are held all day each Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the month.

Wii is available all open hours each Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the month.

Pine Library Friends, which usually meets monthly, will not meet in January.

Call 928-476-3678 for more information on any library program.

School daze resume

Pine Strawberry School students and teachers returned to the class yesterday, Thursday, Jan. 5 following the about two-week holiday break.

Students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11 for teacher in-service training.

The school’s annual science fair is Jan. 23-27.

Archer sights set on Louisville

The Pine Strawberry School archery has four crucial upcoming competitions to prepare for the granddaddy of all National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) shoots — the national finals to be held May 11-13 in Louisville, Ky.

On Jan. 21 the sixth-through eighth-grade members of the team travel to San Simon, Ariz. for a regional competition with NASP archers in New Mexico.

On Feb. 11, at Ben Avery FITA Range, the Buffs battle two potent club teams — the Arizona Flight Shooters and Phoenix Heat. Fourth- through eighth-graders will compete.

The Arizona State NASP championships are set for March 11, also on the Ben Avery Range.

Qualifiers there will earn the right to participate in the national finals.

To make the trip, the team members annually host a series of benefits that can include bake sales, raffles and shoot-a-thons.

The team has several student-athletes capable of earning berths in the finals including team leaders Raci Miranda and Emma Paine.

Although Paige Stadler is a young, untested fifth-grader, she too is expected to shine the remainder of the season.

Cash York, Dwayne Schank, Kyleigh Fadley and Mackenzie Aguon add depth to a strong team.

Ifs and buts

Among my favorite recollections of my football coaching years in Payson, was my friend and defensive coordinator Don Heizer telling players that excuses and reasons for not doing the right things are cheap and plentiful.

But, Coach Heizer had a unique way of getting that point across to the young players. After listening to their excuses, he’d respond with, “If ifs and buts were candies and nuts we’d all have a Merry Christmas.”

After watching the Arizona Cardinals rebound from a dreadful season to win their final two games — 44-6 over the Rams and 34-31 vs. the Seahawks — I fell into that, “What if” trap. What if the Cards had pulled out four tight games they should have won — losses to the Patriots (23-21), Rams (17-13), Dolphins (26-23) and a tie against the Seahawks (6-6). Rather than finishing 7-8-1, Big Red would have been 11-5 and in the playoffs.

But then again, “If if and buts were candies and nuts ....”

Thought for the week

“People, like nails, lose their usefulness when they lose direction and begin to bend.”

Editor’s note: This column by Max Foster originally included an extended report on efforts by the Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District to deal with well issues. Due to the value of the information, it was pulled out of the column and is running as part of the news pages of this issue of the Roundup.