Quiet New Year For Duis

It was a safe New Year holiday on the streets of Payson, with only one DUI arrest.

Police Chief Don Engler said the department had double coverage New Year’s Eve with no officers allowed to take the holiday off.

With extra visibility on the street, police were looking for impaired drivers. They stopped between 15 and 20 vehicles, but made no DUI arrests and responded to no accidents.

Engler said they did see a number of designated drivers, which is a positive sign people are choosing to be safe when they celebrate.

On Sunday, New Year’s Day, they made one DUI arrest.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office made 14 traffic stops in the Tonto Basin and Payson area, but made no DUI arrests.

Statewide, the Arizona Governor’s Office for Highway Safety reported 2,202 DUI arrests between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, up from 2,134 DUI arrests in 2015.