New Year’S Eves Past

I mentioned last week that as of now I have been around for 84 New Year’s Eves, but I remember only three of them. One of them I will always treasure because it contains a special memory of Lolly. The second one was more prosaic.

But that third New Year’s Eve?

Hey! I’ve told some stories in this column that may have left you laughing, but this one? I didn’t laugh much at the time, but you will, you dirty rat!

I had been in Karachi just 60 days, but Lolly and I were already engaged. I worked for one of nicest guys you can imagine — both nice and very competent Major Frank Guelich, a command pilot about ready to retire. He was tall and thin, and had a possum-eating Texas grin and a sense of humor to go with it. So when the embassy threw a New Year’s Eve party in a shamiana, a huge flat-topped tent used in India for such events, Major Guelich arranged that he — our entire executive staff — and I — our entire work force — along with the female contingent of our group would bring in the new year together. So he, his wife, Lolly and I found ourselves at a small square table together.

As part of the evening’s festivities each table of four was due one bottle of inexpensive champagne and one of a fairly good brand. About an hour before midnight waiters circled the room carrying trays of one or the other. The instant we received our inexpensive bottle it disappeared beneath the table between Major Guelich’s legs. He flagged down another waiter, got us a second bottle, and repeated his act twice more. So we ended up with five bottles of champagne. Then he insisted we drink it all up having no aircraft due in the next day and also having chauffeur-driven transportation back home for all.

So they poured me into bed around 3:30 a.m.

At 4:30 a.m. on 1 January one of the bearers woke me up, saying, “Telephone, Sahib Garrett.” Still as high as a kite, I listened to a Marine say, “Sergeant Garrett, you have a cargo aircraft due in from Saudi at 6:30.”

I cursed, ran my head under cold water, dressed, crawled into my Jeep, and was on the military airfield at 5:15, bleeding from the eyes and with a head the size of Cincinnati. Somehow or other I got the steps and forklift out and crawled back into my Jeep just as Major Guelich, his chauffeur, and good old faithful Abdul, a general worker, showed up. We waited. Sure enough, in came a C-118. It landed and taxied up. Abdul put in the blocks, and he, the chauffeur and I rolled the stairs up to the bird. I went inside and looked at the cargo, which thank goodness was mostly mail — about 10,000 pounds of it — along with about 2,000 pounds of cargo and two diplomatic pouches of classified material.

Somehow — how I will never know — I got the cargo out of that bird, onto palettes, and off the ramp. The mail we just shoved out the door — maybe 125 or more bags of it. The pilot complained loudly that he couldn’t take off with “all that stuff laying there!” So Major Guelich told him that in that case he hoped he enjoyed his stay in Karachi. After a lot of grumbling he took off.

After I stowed the palette loads of cargo in our building, Major Guelich left, promising that the Army, which ran the mailroom in the embassy, would be told to come get their stuff as soon as he got back to Karachi. I climbed up the low pyramidal pile of mail, flopped down with two diplomatic pouches in my arms around 7:30 or 8, and zonked out. At 1:30 that afternoon the mail truck showed up and woke me up.

They say we should have a good New Year’s Day because the rest of the year will be just like it.

It wasn’t.

If it had been, Johnny, I’d have probably shot myself.