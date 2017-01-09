Tonto Village Area Ends Year On Precipitation High Note

“Water, water everywhere ... and not a drop to drink” so the saying goes. All the creeks are running at full tilt, making it almost impossible for people to go on with their daily lives.

In Punkin Center, the creek is so high, a big old Army truck was used to drive people to the other side; Christopher Creek also had a crossing that was too high for regular vehicles to cross; and the Bear Flat creek crossing was too high — at two feet — making it unsafe for safe crossing.

Tonto Village has been lucky this time around, our little creek was running, but fortunately, not at high levels.

The Suttons in Bear Flat keep meticulous records of precipitation totals throughout the year, they said the amount of rain for December was 7.93 inches, the average for the month is 3.78 inches — that turns out to be 10 inches over the average. As of Dec. 31, 2016, the yearly total was 36.20 inches of precipitation. The average for the year is 26.90 inches, so that turns out to be 10 inches over the average for the year. Amazing! But statistics don’t lie.

The Suttons have been keeping track of the weather since the early ’90s keeping their neighbors informed of the conditions in their little community.

Tonto Village will soon have such totals in the near future. Our local resident, Rita Spalink will be keeping rain totals and sending the information on to the National Weather Service, and in turn, call and let me know so the information will be in the Tonto Village news column.

As of Dec. 30 to Jan. 2, the total precipitation for Tonto Village is 3.80 inches; with snow accumulation from Sunday and Sunday evening, Jan. 1, at an unofficial 2 inches.

Birthday party

On Dec. 30, Bill and I traveled to Peoria, Ariz. for a birthday party for Flo Haulot. The party was held at the Cibola Vista Resort and the party was hosted by Flo’s children. The party was an elaborate affair, which included a magician, an Elvis Presley impersonator and a cartoon artist. The hall was gaily decorated with dozens of balloons and streamers with Flo’s birthday number — 90 — imprinted on them.

Flo is just as spry as ever, old-timers will remember Flo and her now deceased husband “Honest” John and the lumber yard they owned in the Village. In fact most of the lumber from that yard on Thompson Road was used to build many of the cabins in the Village. Flo was active fishing, hunting and snowmobile riding, besides helping to run the business. The night was a wonderful time for Flo’s family and many friends to help her celebrate her 90 years.

Another birthday

On Sunday, New Year’s Day, my birthday, our son Bill Jr., my grandson, Brian and his wife Sarah surprised me by coming from Yuma and Mesa to visit us for a couple of days. The weather hampered their activities — like snowboarding — but we all sat around the wood stove, drinking hot chocolate with marshmallows, and chowing down on hot bean soup. They surprised me with my very own rocking chair. Wait a minute, is that a good thing or are they trying to tell me it’s about that time of my life that I need one? Seriously, we had a grand time just being together along with three doggies — a mastiff and two German shepherds. They had a grand time too, running through the rain puddles and mud and then coming in the house. Oh, boy, we all got just about soaking wet when they came back in. It was really a joy to us to have the doggies here for a few days, since we lost our little pug a year or so ago, we have really missed having a dog around.

Hellsgate Fire Department

The January fire board meeting is at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, instead of the second Wednesday of the month. The meeting will still be at station #21 in the conference room.

Recipe of the week

Since the weather has been on the chilly side, it’s soup time. Former Firefly Vicki Grootegoad submitted a recipe for Potato Spinach Soup for the group’s cookbook, “Fireflies Can Cook” and it follows.

Potato Spinach Soup

1/4 cup butter or margarine

1 large onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, including leaves, cut fine

1/4 cup all purpose flour

3 cups water

2 cups cubed potatoes

2 teaspoons salt

1 cup chopped fresh or frozen spinach

1/2 cup cream

Shredded cheese for garnish

Sauté onion and celery in saucepan, about 15 minutes, over low heat. Blend in flour, add water, potatoes and salt, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes until potatoes are tender. Add spinach and simmer 2 minutes. Add cream. Heat thoroughly. Serve hot, sprinkled with cheese. Serves six.

Quote of the week

Wise men speak because they have something to say; fools because they have to say something. — Plato

If the creek don’t rise much more, the column will return next week, same time, same place.