Police Arrest Man Eating Inside Home Depot

Police arrested a transient man that reportedly hid out in the Home Depot store after hours Sunday night to eat snack food from the registers.

Steven Allen Schmalfuss, 57, was arrested and booked into the Gila County Jail on a charge of burglary, according to a press release.

Store employees had spotted Schmalfuss in the store before closing, but could not locate him. Around 8:30 p.m., the Payson Police Department got a burglary alarm call from the store, at 2000 N. Beeline Highway.

An employee had spotted Schmalfuss inside the store.

Officers set up a perimeter around the building and additional officers were called out to assist with the search, including a K9.

As the PPD waited for officers from other agencies to arrive, they spotted Schmalfuss inside the store. He was eating food that was for sale and drinking beverages from the sale counter.

Officers arrested him and searched the rest of the building to make sure no one else was inside.