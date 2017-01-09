Zane Grey’S Rim Country Years

Zane Grey was a romanticist who captured the hearts of his readers, and became a major architect for the literary genre called “the western.” He continues today as one of the most widely read authors in history.

Like so many creative artists his accomplishments came out of emotional struggles with anger, bouts of depression and a frustrating childhood and youth. Pearl Zane Grey was born Jan. 31, 1872 in Zanesville, Ohio, a town founded by his maternal great-grandfather Ebenezer Zane, a hero in the Revolutionary War. His father, Lewis M. Gray, changed the spelling of the family name to “Grey,” probably to avoid an association with the dull color gray.

Lewis M. Grey was a harsh disciplinarian, subjecting his son to frequent beatings and forcing on Zane his own vocation of dentistry. However, Zane (who dropped his first name Pearl) was a free spirit who loved the outdoors, preferred fishing to anything else except baseball, and allowed his lively imagination to romp as he wrote stories and sought publishers.

While he suffered under his father’s insensitive treatment, his mother was loving and supportive. He also found a kindred spirit in an old man named Muddy Miser who proclaimed the advantages of an unconventional life. Zane spent much time with this man during his formative youthful years.

Later he would say, “Realism is death to me. I cannot stand life as it is.” (“Zane Grey: A Biography” by Frank Gruber, page 22)

In 1889, financial setbacks caused the family to move to Columbus, Ohio, and his father sent the youthful Zane on rural house calls to perform basic dental tasks, like extractions. He played summer baseball with the Columbus Capitals and aspired to become a major league player.

He was spotted by baseball scouts and got offers for scholarships to a number of colleges. He chose the University of Pennsylvania where he studied dentistry and proved himself on the baseball team to be a very good pitcher and hitter.

His grades suffered because his interests were focused on baseball and writing.

During the summer baseball season his proclivity to be promiscuous showed up when his father had to pay the cost of a paternity suit.

Throughout his life he had many mistresses, and once said, “I shall never lose the spirit of my interest in women.” (“Zane Grey: His Life, His Adventures, His Women” by Thomas H. Pauly, page 57)

He graduated with a degree in dentistry at age 23 and in 1896 set up a practice in New York City. However, he was bored by his profession and wrote his stories in the evenings to balance the monotony. He often went with his brother Romer on trips to Lackawaxen, Pa. to fish in the Delaware River. It was on one of these trips in 1900 that he met 17-year-old Nina Elizabeth Roth whose nickname was Dolly. She was from a family of physicians and was preparing to be a school teacher. Their courtship was intense over the next five years, often suffering from quarrels arising from Zane’s moodiness. He described his mood swings as “A hyena lying in ambush ... I conquered one mood only to fall prey to the next ....”

Zane and Dolly were married in 1905. He warned her about his love of freedom and his promiscuous activities, but she never wavered in her emotional support, knowing that in spite of his behavior he had an undying love for her. Dolly became the manager of Zane’s career, his chief proofreader and raised their three children, Romer Zane Grey, Betty Zane Grey and Loren Grey.

After they married, Dolly gave up teaching and they moved to a farmhouse in Lackawaxen (today the house is the Zane Grey Museum). Finally Zane gave up his dental practice to write, and when they had financial troubles Dolly supported the family with her inheritance.

In 1912 he published “Riders of the Purple Sage” and by 1918 he had become a well-known, successful author. The family moved to Altadena, Calif. where they lived in a large Spanish style house and Zane could launch his fishing adventures to New Zealand and Australia. He also maintained a pueblo style house on Catalina Island. Articles and stories about his fishing adventures rivaled the popularity of his western novels.

In 1907 he had discovered the wonder of the Grand Canyon while there on a hunt for mountain lions. He frequently returned and there he met a stockman named Al Doyle who became his guide for hunting trips across the Colorado Plateau. The stage was set for Zane Grey’s introduction to the Rim Country.

This is the first of seven columns on Zane Grey.

Next: Zane Grey meets Lee Haught.