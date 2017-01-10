Bonita Street Improvements May Begin This Summer

If all of the necessary easements are acquired, work to widen and improve East Bonita Street could begin as soon as this summer.

On Thursday, the town approved the purchase of several more easements along the busy street, which is narrow, crumbling and riddled with potholes.

The town will approve contracts for some 32 pieces of property needed to widen the road. The town is fronting the money for the rights of way and the Arizona Department of Transportation is reimbursing it.

ADOT is managing the federally funded project, which will include widening the street, adding gutters, bike lanes and a sidewalk.

The project has been several years in the making and many decades needed.

LaRon Garrett, town manager, said they are finally getting close to construction, which could start in the summer.

The town is paying 5.7 percent toward the total cost of the project.