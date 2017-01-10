Book Blitz Features Local Authors

Starting this week, the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is hosting a series of area authors in a program it is calling Book Blitz at the Payson Public Library.

The first guest, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11 is Payson author Connie Cockrell. She released the second book in her Jean Hays cozy mystery series, “Mystery in the Woods,” over the recent holidays.

Set in a fictional central Arizona town, the main character, Jean Hays, has once again found a dead body. This time in the beautiful ponderosa pine national forest. Ever curious, she and her best friend, Karen Carver, begin to poke around, creating more havoc than they bargained for. Can Jean and Karen uncover the murderer before they get killed?

At the Book Blitz, Cockrell will do a reading or two and then take questions. Many of her books will be for sale at the event. The event is open to the public.

You can find out more about Connie Cockrell at www.conniesrandomthoughts.com.

The library’s guest authors through the rest of January are: Sharon Langdale, “Vein of Justice,” 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12; Carole Mathewson, “World War II on the Home Front,” 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13; Buckshot Dot, “Arizona HerStory,” 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18; Marsha Ward, “The Owen Family Saga,” 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25; and AnnaMarie Eveland, “At First Glance,” 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Book Blitz presentations are free and open to all ages. For more information, call the library at 928-474-9260.