Community Almanac Tuesday January 10, 2017

Tea Party hears Payson promotion program

Members of the Payson Tea Party will hear a presentation on the “Adventure Where We Live” promotion by Cameron Davis at the Tuesday, Jan. 10 meeting.

Davis, who is director of Payson Parks, Recreation & Tourism, will talk about the program, assisted by several others involved in its development.

The Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.

For details, call 928-951-6774.

Payson Library Book Blitz kicks off Wednesday

Payson author Connie Cockrell is participating in the Payson Library January Book Blitz from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Cockrell recently released the second book in her Jean Hays cozy mystery series, “Mystery in the Woods.”

The Book Blitz is in the Library Community Room, 328 N. McLane Road. Cockrell will do a reading or two, then take questions. Many of her books will be for sale at the event. The event is open to the public.

The library’s guest authors through the rest of January are: Sharon Langdale, “Vein of Justice,” 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12; Carole Mathewson, “World War II on the Home Front,” 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13; Buckshot Dot, “Arizona HerStory,” 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18; Marsha Ward, “The Owen Family Saga,” 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25; and AnnaMarie Eveland, “At First Glance,” 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26.

Coming events at Banner High Country Seniors

The new year’s first Banner High Country Seniors Lunch and Learn is at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 215 N. Beeline Highway.

The featured speaker is the community’s new Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist Dr. Eve Collins Shank. Her office is located at 803 S. Ponderosa (across the parking lot from the hospital).



Lunch and Learns are free, although seats must be reserved by calling 928-472-9290 at least 24 hours in advance.

Also at Banner High Country Seniors a few social activities are Bunco, Pinochle and Mexican Train and Maj Jong. Call or come by for a complete schedule of events.

An upcoming travel opportunity is a day trip to the Tubac Arts and Crafts Festival, Feb. 10. The cost is $115 per person, which includes round-trip transportation from Payson and lunch at Tubac Jack’s.

Call 928-472-9290 for details about events and membership.

Book Cooks for Preschoolers

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson, is presenting two Book Cooks events for preschoolers, ages 3 to 5, this month.

The first is from noon to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11 at which youngsters will be read “Snowflake Bentley” and make light and fluffy tortilla snowflakes.

The second is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25. Children will be reading “The Snowman Storybook” and make snowman pancakes.

For details, stop by the library or call 928-474-9260.

Lip Sync tryouts

The 9th annual Lip Sync Contest/Concert tryouts are at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12. The concert is Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium.

Sponsored by the Rim Country Optimist Club, Rotary Club of Payson, Payson Unified School District and Payson High School Drama Club, the contest awards $1,100 in prizes, including a $100 audience prize; a $500 prize awarded to the Payson Unified School staff winners, which are an individual award for student use provided by the Optimist and Rotary clubs. All proceeds after the prizes have been given will be used for scholarships.

Participants include 6th-12th grade students who are gaining a formal education in Rim Country (public schools, private schools, online and home schools).

Sponsors and performers are urged to prepare now to do their part for this great event.

The concert itself is Saturday, Feb 11 at the auditorium. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Between Jan. 16 and Feb. 9 discounted Lip Sync tickets may be purchased at the Payson Library and the Christian Book Store.

Veterans Benefits Counselor visits Jan. 12

A Veterans Benefits Counselor from the Arizona Department of Veterans Services is in Payson from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 at the DES office, 100 N. Tonto St., Suite 100.

Call 602-627-3261 for appointments.

Library Bookstore clearance on now

During the month of January, the Library Friends of Payson Bookstore is featuring a storewide clearance sale. All hardback books are being offered at two for the price of one. The second book must be of equal or lesser value than the first. Small paperbacks and videos are 10 for $1. This is a great way to stock up for the cold winter weather.

All proceeds directly support the library in the purchase of new books. The LFOP Bookstore is located to the right of the circulation desk just inside the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. For more information, visit www.libraryfriendsofpayson.org.

Beginning American Sign Language classes

Peggy Filer, M.A., will teach beginning American Sign Language classes for seven weeks beginning Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Rim Country Health Community Room, 807 Longhorn Rd., Payson.

The classes are from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Thursdays through February 23 and cost $40 per person. The class is limited to 14 students.

Signs will be posted. For details, call 719-992-0137 and leave message.

Forest Service volunteer orientation Jan. 14

New volunteer orientation for the Forest Service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Payson Ranger District, 1009 E. Highway 260 in Payson.

Please stop by the office to pick up an application prior to the event. For more information, call 928-474-7900.

Free Genealogy Workshop

The Mogollon Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is presenting a free Genealogy Workshop at the Payson Public Library Community Room from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 14 for all interested community members.

Presenters will include Kathy Farrell, Renee Durfee and Val Sullivan, all Honorary Regents of the Chapter and experienced in genealogical research techniques. The scope of the workshop will include filling out pedigree charts, citing sources and discussing helpful websites. Application forms will be available for those who think they may be eligible to join either the Daughters or the Sons of the American Revolution.

For those wishing hands-on experience, DAR has reserved the Family History Center Computer Lab at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 913 S. Ponderosa St. Participants will be able to sign up for a 1-hour session from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and have individual help with their family tree research. It is suggested that, if possible, you bring your pedigree chart filled out to the extent you can and also bring a thumb drive to save important files you discover.

Japanese book binding workshop

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., is presenting a workshop on Japanese book binding from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14.

All supplies will be provided, but those who wish to have fancy covers should bring four pieces of scrapbooking paper or whatever material they prefer to use.

For details, call 928-474-9260.

Presentation on ‘Taxes and Your Small Business’

The Rim Country Chapter of Arizona Professional Writers meets at the Majestic Rim, 310 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson at noon, Wednesday, Jan. 18. The meeting is free and open to the public.

After a short business meeting, the featured speaker, John Wilson, will talk about “taxes and your small business.” He will discuss what authors, artists and other small business owners should know about filing taxes, including when you can deduct your office space, travel expenses for research or speaking, professional dues, what forms to use, setting up new business files for the year and much more.

Wilson retired from a 32-year career with the Internal Revenue Service. He is a certified public accountant with a small tax practice, specializing in income tax returns for non-profit organizations and ministers of the gospel.He is active in several non-profit organizations in town, including the Payson Area Food Drive.

Classic movie at library

A classic movie series is being launched by the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., with a screening of the 1946 film noir classic “The Big Sleep” starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall.

This is the first in a new monthly series. The screening is at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24. Popcorn and refreshments will be available.

For details, call 928-474-9260.

See’s Candy

The Soroptimist of Zane Grey Country again have See’s Candy available for sale at Western Village, 1104 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson. For special orders, call Jean at 928-474-6167.