Fishing Buddies

Photo by DJ Craig.

By DJ Craig

As of Monday, January 9, 2017

Photographer DJ Craig captured this Green Valley Lake angler and his frosty assistant. As winter takes hold, you can either rough it and pack your snowshoes to go ice fishing in the Rim lakes or you can take a deck chair down to the Green Valley Lakes, stocked regularly with trout all winter long. You’ve got to figure, if the geese and the egrets stick around all winter — why shouldn’t you.

