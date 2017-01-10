Fishing Buddies

Photographer DJ Craig captured this Green Valley Lake angler and his frosty assistant. As winter takes hold, you can either rough it and pack your snowshoes to go ice fishing in the Rim lakes or you can take a deck chair down to the Green Valley Lakes, stocked regularly with trout all winter long. You’ve got to figure, if the geese and the egrets stick around all winter — why shouldn’t you.
Advertisement
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID