Food Drive Falters

With less than a month left in the annual Payson Area Food Drive, it looks unlikely this year’s collection goal will be met.

So far, $26,245 has come in toward the $50,000 goal. For food, just 3,800 pounds has been donated toward the 30,000-pound goal.

Every year since the PAFD began eight years ago, the ambitious goal has been met, to the surprise and delight of food drive organizers. And every year, every cent and can is handed out well before the next food drive kicks off. Organizers say there are still so many hungry and needy residents in Rim Country that they continue to hold the food drive every year. Together, the Community Presbyterian Church, St. Vincent de Paul and Pine food banks serve between 2,600 to 2,800 people every month.

This year, the drive wraps up Feb. 5 on Super Bowl Sunday.

All of the money and food collected stays in Rim Country and goes directly to one of three food banks.

Around this time last year, residents had donated 19,000 pounds of food and $41,700. With the number of donations down this year it looks unlikely the goal will be met unless there is a huge surge in donations.

With this community, that miracle just might be possible.

Culver’s is supporting the effort by setting up a collection jar at the front counter. And on Jan. 15 and Jan. 30, 10 percent of net food sales at Culver’s will go toward the PAFD.

To donate, drop food donations off at any of the PAFD labeled boxes at:

• Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road

• Payson Town Hall, 303 N. Beeline Highway

• Compass Bank, 613 S. Beeline Highway

• Wells Fargo Bank, 115 E. Highway 260

• Washington Federal Bank, 213 S. Beeline Highway

• Verizon Wireless, 300 N. Beeline

A monetary donation box is set up at the front counter at Culver’s, 805 E. Highway 260.

Mail checks to PAFD, P.O. Box 703, Payson, AZ 85547.