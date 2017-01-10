Fossil Creek Conundrum

Payson residents showed up this week at a hearing to urge the U.S. Forest Service to protect Fossil Creek — while still making it easier to get to the stream from Rim Country.

Seven years after Congress designated the 17-mile-long, spring-fed stream as a “Wild and Scenic River,” the Forest Service has come up with its “preferred alternative.”

The Forest Service still has to gather comments, then do an Environmental Impact Report before actually adopting the plan — probably in 2018 or 2019.

The Forest Service plans to keep in place the existing permit system, which requires a $5 reservation to visit Fossil Creek during the warm months. The system slashed visitation from about 130,000 two years ago to about 61,000 in 2016, said Fossil Creek Project Coordinator Marcos Roybal.

All five of the possible plans now up for comment would maintain a permit system to limit the number of visitors to protect the water quality and the host of rare and endangered species drawn to the only creek in Arizona that runs its whole length without dams or diversions of water.

Some alternative plans would maximize access — others would put almost the whole river corridor off limits to swimmers and vehicles.

The spring from which the creek gushes is laden with travertine, which makes the water crystal clear and creates a beautiful succession of formations and check dams.

One of five possible plans, the preferred plan, holds out the distant hope of letting narrow, off-road vehicles once again use the narrow, steep Forest Road 708 treading down into the 1,500-foot-deep canyon from Strawberry.

However, the Forest Service would still have to find several million dollars to prevent rocks from rolling down onto the road before opening the locked gate. That means off-roader access from Strawberry remains a years-off dream, since the Forest Service has little prospect for coming up with the money for the road improvements.

In addition, the preferred alternative would slightly shift the existing Fossil Springs Trail from the Strawberry side. The trail descends 1,500 feet in four miles and has kept Rim Country Search and Rescue busy for years rescuing ill-prepared hikers.

Perhaps the most controversial element in the preferred alternative lies in the plan to ban swimming in the popular waterfall, about a mile up the trail from the road through the canyon. The waterfall draws a crowd every weekend in the summer, but has no nearby toilet facilities. The Forest Service wants to ban swimming there to protect the water quality and respect Yavapai and Apache cultural beliefs connected to the waterfall, said Roybal. In addition, at least three people have drowned in the deep pool below the waterfall in the past several years.

The preferred alternative would also limit swimming in the creek to a string of access points along a five-mile stretch of road in the canyon bottom. The road used to start near Camp Verde and end up in Strawberry, until the Forest Service shut down the road from the Strawberry side.

The roughly 25 people who showed up for the informational session in Payson on Wednesday generally supported restrictions and management of the creek due to intensive use. However, they generally pleaded for improved access from the Strawberry side, some effort to reduce the number of rescues on the Fossil Springs Trail and rules that will still allow kayakers to enjoy the creek.

Roybal noted, “We had very strong interest in motorized access. Alternative E still presents a very viable path forward. My guess is what we’ll do when we sit down and talk about the alternatives moving forward, we’ll make some minor changes, like making the rules for things like kayaking more explicit.”

He noted, “People were very thoughtful in providing us with their feedback. It was really great stuff for us to be hearing at this stage. It was a very passionate group.”

The plans try to strike a balance between allowing continued recreation and protecting the “outstanding” other values, like wildlife, water quality, water chemistry, scenery and Native American cultural sites and traditions the Wild and Scenic designation was supposed to protect.

Coconino Forest environmental planner Elizabeth Munding said “One of the things we heard last night at the Payson meeting was for us to pause to consider what amount of infrastructure (like parking, camping, roads, toilets) is appropriate for the character of the site. Because this is a National Wild and Scenic River, perhaps we want to have it be more remote and more limited in the infrastructure. That is something we heard from the Payson meeting — not everyone is advocating for a top level number of people in the river corridor.”

To comment by email:

Comments-southwestern-coconino-redrock@fs.fed.us