Gila County swore in all its re-elected and newly elected officials last week. That includes Judge Bryan Chambers, Supervisor Tim Humphrey, Assessor Deborah Hughes, Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham, Treasurer Debora Savage, Supervisor Woody Cline, Attorney Bradley Beauchamp and Sheriff Alan Shepherd in Globe.
Tony McDaniel took the oath in the county’s Payson office.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID