Gila County Swore In All Its Re-Elected And Newly Elected Officials Last Week

Gila County swore in all its re-elected and newly elected officials last week in Globe. That includes Judge Bryan Chambers, Supervisor Tim Humphrey, Assessor Deborah Hughes, Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham, Treasurer Debora Savage, Supervisor Woody Cline, Attorney Bradley Beauchamp and Sheriff Alan Shepherd.

Gila County swore in all its re-elected and newly elected officials last week in Globe. That includes Judge Bryan Chambers, Supervisor Tim Humphrey, Assessor Deborah Hughes, Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham, Treasurer Debora Savage, Supervisor Woody Cline, Attorney Bradley Beauchamp and Sheriff Alan Shepherd.

As of Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Advertisement

Gila County swore in all its re-elected and newly elected officials last week. That includes Judge Bryan Chambers, Supervisor Tim Humphrey, Assessor Deborah Hughes, Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham, Treasurer Debora Savage, Supervisor Woody Cline, Attorney Bradley Beauchamp and Sheriff Alan Shepherd in Globe.

photo

Contributed Photo

Tony McDaniel took the oath in the county’s Payson office.

Tony McDaniel took the oath in the county’s Payson office.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos