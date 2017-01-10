An Outdoorsman’S New Year’S Resolutions For 2017

Well, 2017 is here and the holiday season was a time of many parties, family gatherings, and food, food, food!

I don’t frequent the scales any more by choice after a long career in wrestling, and then coaching the sport helping young men monitor their weight for competition.

But, I just know when I am packing a few extra pounds after the long Christmas holiday because of too many visits to the dessert trays which seem to be at a short arm’s length from wherever I sat. Oh, it’s fun to eat, visit with friends, watch football, and Hallmark Christmas movies all within easy distance of my favorite recliner.

My resolution for the new year is to get back in shape with the anticipation of fishing, hiking, and hunting seasons where there will be new mountains to climb.

I encourage you to do the same, no matter who you are in body style and age category. Muscles that are not exercised will lose strength, especially in later adulthood. It is very easy to slip into a sedentary lifestyle with the Internet, television, and a comfortable chair.

The key is to get moving and make it a part of the daily routine. The head coach of the Duke University basketball team made a commercial where he stated, “You Just Have To Keep Moving” which is so true for all of us, no matter what our age may be.

Regular exercise is so critical for a healthy lifestyle and an overall improvement in how we feel daily. A simple walking program is a great way to start, which will improve leg strength, stamina, and that all-important ticker within your body called the heart.

If this is completely new to you, then try 10 to 15 minutes every other day for a couple of weeks. At the end of this period one will find that the walking will become easier which may encourage you to add a few extra minutes to the regimen or increase the walking speed. When exercise is a part of a lifestyle there is a good chance the overall quality of life will improve.

If regular exercise is a totally new idea, it would be wise to ask a friend to join in the routine. Accountability and encouragement are two vital components in a continuing regular exercise program. There is definitely a social aspect to any workout with friends whether it is just conversation on how your day is going, or maybe even a challenge to work a little harder.

In a beginner-walking program, it is important to start slow. Too much too soon often discourages a person just starting an exercise routine. When exercise becomes noticeably easy it is time to increase the intensity by distance, speed, or frequency of the walking program. This is the same recommendation for a basic weight training or bicycling ordeal.

The perfect place for a beginning-walking program is Green Valley Park where there are paved sidewalks around the lake. With the abundance of waterfowl and other birds, there is always something to view in the 6/10ths of a mile course around the lake.

Whether it is early morning or late afternoon, there will be numerous walkers enjoying a scenic stroll around the park. When it is time to add distance, there is the small hill to the north of the museum, which will add 3/10ths of a mile plus the challenge of a small incline. This area is all connected by a series of user-friendly sidewalks.

The obvious goal is to improve the quality of life by some regular exercise and chances are good that a few pounds will be shed in the process. Muscle tone and core strength are critical to maintain for everyone during all stages of life. Keep in mind with exercise, that hidden muscle called the heart also becomes stronger which is obviously beneficial.

Good luck on your New Year’s resolutions. My goal is continue to exercise regularly, because I have more mountains to climb in this great state of Arizona, God’s creation.